

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Australian kaolin and silica exploration company Corella Resources Ltd ( ASX:CR9 ) is pleased to provide a summary of activities and attached Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 30 June 2022(Quarter).Highlights:- HPA (High Purity Alumina) test work results on a 25kg composite (-45um) sample on behalf of potential offtake partner has confirmed Tampu can achieve 5N+ (99.99957%) Al2O3 purity- Australian Federal Government lists Corella's Tampu Deposit on Australia's Map of Critical Minerals confirming HPA is vital for modern technology and supply may be at risk of disruption- The outstanding results are higher than commercial 5N (99.99906%) and distinguish Tampu as the highest purity kaolin feedstock for HPA compared to its peers- Results also confirm Tampu can produce 5N(99.999%) Al2O3 and 4N (99.99%) Al2O3 HPA using a simplified, low cost & more environmentally friendly method- 1000m Resource Definition sonic drill core program to commence in August aimed at converting Resources to Reserves and fast track Tampu to PFS/DFS- Focus on advancing offtake to become a major supplier to the HPA and other specialised markets to maximise output and enhance revenuesOperational OverviewTampu ProjectDuring the Quarter, the Company announced it had achieved 5N+ (99.99957%) HPA ("High Purity Alumina") on a 25kg representative bulk composite sample produced from its 100% owned Tampu Project located near the town of Beacon, 270kms from Perth, Western Australia.The outstanding metallurgical results combined with 5N+ purity have confirmed Tampu as Australia's largest and premier specification bright white kaolin deposit, particularly as feedstock for HPA applications.The extremely low levels of deleterious materials within the Tampu kaolin has allowed Corella to achieve these outstanding results via a simplified, lower cost and more environmentally friendly process flowsheet. The HPA market includes various technology applications including lithium ion batteries, LED lights and semi-conductors which can attract prices between ~$40,000 - $70,000 per ton.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Corella Resources Ltd

Corella Resources is an Australian exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CR9). Corella Resources is focussed on exploration and development of their 100% owned Tampu, Wiltshire and Kalannie kaolin projects along with the 100% owned Bonnie Rock silica project. All 4 projects are located in the mid-west of Western Australia.