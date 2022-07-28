

Quarterly Activities Report

Melbourne, July 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited ( ASX:BCT ) ( FRA:1BL ), a leader in the development of advanced sample management solutions for harsh environments, is pleased to release the company's Appendix 4C - Quarterly Cashflow report and update for the quarter ended 30 June 2022.ACTIVITIES REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 JUNE 2022Corporate and Business updates for the Quarter- Recorded sales of $527k. Total sales for the year were $917k and cash receipts for the quarter were $258k;- Strong sales conversion in 10 labs across nine active direct customers since the launch of the Bluechiip Enabled range of storage consumables, readers and software in the December quarter;- Delivery of Bluechiip Enabled Products to Labcon under distribution agreement for delivery to Labcon's customers;- Strong pipeline building with the expansion of North American Sales and marketing to a team of four;- Actively executing development activities with FujiFilm Irvine Scientific under the licence and development agreement executed in the December quarter;- Continued discussions and negotiations with potential OEMs in pursuit of additional OEM partner agreements including delivery of concepts and prototypes to pharmaceutical, cell therapy and biobanking OEM customers;- Successfully granted a new US Patent: Device, System and Method for Temperature Limit Indication and Detection of Temperature-Sensitive Items;- Cash refund of $1.09m received for the research and development tax incentive relating to the financial year ended 30 June 2021; and- Closing cash and cash equivalents of $2.75m as at 30 June 2022, with no borrowings.*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:About Bluechiip Limited

