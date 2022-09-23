

Drilling completed at Tampu and two new kaolin discoveries

Perth, Oct 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Corella Resources Ltd ( ASX:CR9 ) is pleased to advise that 54 holes totalling 1,021m resource definition and exploration drilling has been completed at the Company's 100% owned flagship Tampu kaolin project, located near Beacon in Western Australia. The Company is also pleased to report two major new bright white kaolin discoveries at the Whitecap (See Figure 1*) and Whitehills (See Figure 2*) prospects located just 2km and 19km respectively from the existing Tampu deposit.



- Total of 54 hole (1,021m) resource definition and exploration drill programs completed



- All holes intercepted bright white kaolin



- 47 hole (892m) Tampu Resource Definition infill drilling completed at existing Tampu project to upgrade Resource to Reserves and a fast track to PFS



- Drill core to produce a definitive bulk metallurgical test work sample to further offtake discussions and feed into feasibility studies



- Additional 7 hole (129m) exploration drill program identifies two major bright white kaolin discoveries at the Whitecap and Whitehills prospects located just 2km and 19km from Tampu adds future potential for growth



Corella Resources Managing Director, Tony Cormack, commented "It has been a hugely successful and rewarding round of drilling for Corella and its shareholders, we have completed Resource Drilling at Tampu with all core holes hitting target mineralisation. This new infill data will feed into a resource upgrade for the project and allow us to fast track to a PFS for Tampu.



The sonic core will also allow us to produce a definitive bulk scale composite metallurgical sample, these results will allow us to further advance our offtake discussions".



"We have also enjoyed significant exploration success with the discovery of broad intercepts of logged bright white kaolin at our Whitecap and Whitehills prospects located close to Tampu.



Logged bright white kaolin at the Whitecap prospect was an impressive 12m in hole CRAC130 and 8m in hole CRAC134 at the Whitehills prospect. Work has already commenced on designing a comprehensive drill program aimed at defining a maiden mineral resource estimate for the two new prospects".



Resource definition



The resource definition and exploration drill program was designed to upgrade the 24.7Mt of Inferred Mineral Resource1 into Indicated / Measured Resource categories and conversion into Mineable Reserves. These Reserves will be used to underpin a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Tampu Project.



47 infill holes for a total of 892m were drilled within the current inferred resource footprint at Tampu and designed to increase the geological confidence level of resource and conversion into Mineable Reserves. Refer to Annexure A for drill hole details. Bulk test from core will help advance offtake discussions and results will feed into feasibility study for the Tampu Project.



Further exploration



In addition to the resource drilling, a further 7 exploration aircore holes for 129m were drilled, using local contractors Westside Drilling. All holes intercepted bright white kaolin, refer to Annexure B for drill hole details. 5 of these holes were drilled at the Whitecap Prospect located ~2km south south west of the Tampu Deposit, and 2 holes were drilled at the Whitehills Prospect, approximately 19km East of the current Tampu Deposit. All 7 holes intercepted bright white kaolin at shallow depths. No historical drilling has occurred between these prospects and the Tampu Deposit.



These two new prospects being drilled large distances away from the existing Tampu Deposit adds significant scale for resource growth. The Company is currently designing a comprehensive drill program in order to define maiden mineral resource estimates at the new prospective locations.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9034K22G





About Corella Resources Ltd





Corella Resources is an Australian exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CR9). Corella Resources is focussed on exploration and development of their 100% owned Tampu, Wiltshire and Kalannie kaolin projects along with the 100% owned Bonnie Rock silica project. All 4 projects are located in the mid-west of Western Australia.