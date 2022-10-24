

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Oct 24, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Australian kaolin and silica exploration company Corella Resources Ltd ( ASX:CR9 ) is pleased to provide a summary of activities and attached Appendix 5B for the quarter ended 30 September 2022(Quarter).



Operational Overview



Tampu Project



During the Quarter, the Company completed resource definition and exploration drilling for 54 holes totalling 1,021m at the Company's 100% owned flagship Tampu kaolin project, located near Beacon in Western Australia. The resource definition drilling followed on from the outstanding metallurgical results which achieved an impressive 5N+ (99.99957%) HPA ("High Purity Alumina") on a 25kg representative bulk composite sample from Tampu reported in the previous quarter.



The resource definition program at Tampu was designed and executed to upgrade the existing Inferred Mineral Resource into Indicated / Measured Resource categories and conversion into Mineable Reserves. These Reserves along with the metallurgical results will be used to underpin a Pre-Feasibility Study for the Tampu Project.



47 infill holes for a total of 892m (see Figure 1*) were drilled within the current inferred resource footprint at Tampu and designed to increase the geological confidence level of resource and conversion into Mineable Reserves. Core samples were submitted for bulk testing which will be used to help advance offtake discussions and feed into a feasibility study for the Tampu Project.



The Company also reported two major new bright white kaolin discoveries at the Whitecap and Whitehills prospects, located just 2km and 19km respectively from the existing Tampu deposit (see Figure 2*). In addition to the resource drilling, a further 7 exploration aircore holes for 129m were drilled using local contractors Westside Drilling. 5 of these holes were drilled at the Whitecap Prospect located ~2km south southwest of the Tampu Deposit, and 2 holes were drilled at the Whitehills Prospect, approximately 19km east of the current Tampu Deposit.



All 7 holes intercepted bright white kaolin at shallow depths. Samples from the two prospects have been submitted for laboratory testing, the Company will update the market of these results in due course. No historical drilling has occurred between these prospects and the Tampu Deposit.



The discovery of the new prospects with the potential for additional resources within the Project further supports the proposed mining operation at Tampu and allows the flexibility to scale up as market demand for 5N/4N HPA dictates. The Company is currently designing a comprehensive drill program in order to define maiden mineral resource estimates at the new prospective locations.



Corella Resources Managing Director, Tony Cormack, commented;

"It has been another busy Quarter for Corella with our focus continuing to be on the development of the flagship Tampu project. Resource Definition Drilling at Tampu was successfully completed with the new infill data to feed into a resource upgrade for the project and allow us to fast track to a PFS. We will also use the core samples to produce a definitive bulk scale composite metallurgical sample which will also allow us to further advance our offtake discussions".



"During the Quarter we also made two significant exploration discoveries of broad zones of bright white kaolin at shallow depths. Both our Whitecap and Whitehills prospects are near-by to the existing Tampu Deposit. Work has already commenced on designing a comprehensive drill program aimed at defining a maiden mineral resource estimate for the two new prospects".



Exploration activities on Kalannie, Wiltshire and Bonnie Rock projects has been focussed on gaining access for on-ground activities to occur. The Company has generated numerous high priority kaolin and hard rock silica targets across the portfolio of projects.



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E15VI91R





About Corella Resources Ltd





Corella Resources is an Australian exploration company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX:CR9). Corella Resources is focussed on exploration and development of their 100% owned Tampu, Wiltshire and Kalannie kaolin projects along with the 100% owned Bonnie Rock silica project. All 4 projects are located in the mid-west of Western Australia.