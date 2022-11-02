

Successful Completion of Fabric Production at Paradise

Perth, Nov 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nanollose Limited ( ASX:NC6 ) ( N0L:FRA ) a leading biomaterials company, focused on commercialising scalable technology to create fibres and fabrics with minimal environmental impact, is pleased to provide shareholders with the following update on its collaboration with Paradise Textiles Limited ('Paradise'). Paradise is the material science and innovation hub of the Alpine Group, a global end to end textile and apparel manufacturing leader, working to make fashion fit for the future.



The Company entered into a collaboration agreement with Paradise, focused on developing and manufacturing yarns and textiles incorporating Nullarbor-20(TM) fibres (refer ASX announcement: 17 May 2022).



Paradise has successfully converted 135kg of Nullarbor-20 staple fibre into several types of yarn and subsequently knitted these yarns into a variety of fabrics, including four Single Jerseys, a French Terry and a Double Pique.



Several of the fabrics were blends of Nullarbor-20 with other fibres to produce blended fabrics known to be in demand by potential partners and the industry generally. Half the fabric has been dyed black and the other half left its natural white.



In addition to manufacturing the fabrics, Paradise has undertaken extensive testing on the finished product including shrinkage, colour fastness, and pilling among others, with results indicating that the fabrics are of a high quality. Paradise has also indicated that the Nullarbor-20 fibre performed extremely well in the production process.



Both Nanollose and Paradise will continue the collaboration and will provide additional updates to shareholders as they materialise.



The 135kg of Nullarbor-20 staple fibre used by Paradise to make the fabrics was part of the 260kg batch produced by Birla Cellulose at their pilot facilities earlier this year (refer ASX announcement: 28 February 2022).



Nanollose Executive Chairman, Dr Wayne Best, said: "We are delighted with the quality and diversity of the fabrics produced by Paradise Textiles. The production process highlighted the versatility of Nullarbor-20 fibre, as well as how the finished fibres hold up against stringent testing protocols required for garment manufacture.



"Paradise has been a tremendous partner to work with throughout this process. Their communications and commitment to the project have been outstanding and we look forward to working with them to develop additional materials going forward."



Co-Founder and Chairman of Paradise Textiles and Alpine Group, Ashok Mahtani, said: "We are excited to partner with Nanollose on an innovation that is very meaningful to the industry. "Paradise has a strong commitment to bringing tree-free man-made cellulosic fibers (MMCF) solutions to the apparel and footwear industry, publicly pledging that 75% of all MMCF will be derived from tree-free sources by 2030. To get there, we need the supply, and Nullarbor is a preferred fibre with the potential to match that scale. Through rigorous R&D tests, our team has validated that Nullarbor-20 is ready for wide adoption.



"We look forward to our continued collaboration with Nanollose and ultimately, making a material difference."



*To view more information about the fabric, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/3352NLD9





About Nanollose Limited





Nanollose Limited (ASX:NC6) is an innovative Australian company that uses a low cost and eco-friendly fermentation process to grow fibres that could become a sustainable alternative to conventional plant-derived cellulose fibres. The Company's process, which uses streams from various large-scale industries like sugar, wine and food, has the ability to produce 'Plant-Free' Cellulose. Cellulose is the hidden building block polymer most consumers know nothing about, but forms a huge part of items used in their everyday life such as clothing, paper and hygiene products.