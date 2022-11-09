

BetTube Corporation Ltd Market Update

Sydney, Nov 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - On 13 July 2022, BetTube Corporation Ltd ( NSX:BOX ) disclosed to the market the details of a swap offer made by one of its shareholders, BetTube Pty Limited (Swap Offer).



In the Swap Offer, BetTube Pty Limited was offering to share swap its 51,660,869 Ordinary shares (in qualified escrow) in the Company for the 51,660,869 "A" Class shares ("Offer") subject to the following terms and conditions:



(a) The Offer will be open to all holders of "A" Class shares and is voluntary. There is no obligation on holders of "A" Class shares to participate in the share swap.



(b) The Offer will commence the day on which Ordinary shares in the Company are listed for quotation on the NSXA and will remain open for 90 days after that.



(c) The ratio of swap will be following basis: Swap Ratio: 1 "A" Class share for 1 Ordinary share



The 90 days ended on 14 October 2022. The Swap Offer has closed.



The Company reports that a total number of 8,300,000 shares were swapped. The date for the swap transaction is 8 November 2022.



This means that a total of 8,300,000 million extra Ordinary shares will be quoted for trading on NSX from the 8 November 2022. A total of 80,775,287 Ordinary shares are now quoted for trading.



BetTube Pty Limited originally has a total of 51,660,869 Ordinary shares in qualified escrow for 24 months. That is now reduced to a total of 43,360,869 Ordinary shares in qualified escrow.





About BetTube Corporation Ltd





The BetTube Group began in 2018, on the cusp of the new Computer Revolution based on data analytics, machine learning and AI and the maturity of behavioural science, to build an online cloud-based platform providing a better wagering entertainment solution with innovative offerings on wagering products and services with responsible gambling and harm minimisation embedded in BetTube Group's ethos, structure and processes. The BetTube Group is committed to building wagering infrastructures which offer wagering Platform as a Service (PaaS) to entities wanting to enter the wagering industry. The BetTube Group's long term PaaS strategy begins with the Group using its proprietary platform to compete with Australian existing operators through its B2C brand "Bet Right".