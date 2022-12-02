

Bluechiip to Receive $790k Supply Chain Resilience Grant

Melbourne, Dec 2, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Bluechiip Limited ( ASX:BCT ) ( 1BL:FRA ), a leader in the development of advanced sample management solutions for harsh environments, today announced it will receive a $787,810 grant via the federal government's Supply Chain Resilience Initiative program.



Bluechiip's grant application titled 'Automated Semiconductor Micro-Electro-Mechanical-Systems (MEMS) Device Singulation and Packaging', covers the preparation of chips from the company's silicon wafers onto antennas. These are then manufactured into Bluechiip Enabled consumables.



Bluechiip is one of 18 successful applicants offered funding under the Australia-wide program.



The project involves setting up a highly specialised micro-electronics fabrication processing line utilising state of-the-art semiconductor fab processing equipment which will cost $1.58 million over two years.



The grant will therefore cover half the project's cost.



Andrew McLellan, Managing Director of Bluechiip Limited, said the grant was both welcome from a funding point of view, and a vindication of the cutting-edge research the company had undertaken in the tracking space.



'This is a great development for Bluechiip especially as we continue to gain traction in our target markets.' Mr McLellan said. 'Under the grant we will set up a local production line that firstly separates and then packages the Bluechiip MEMS devices,' he said.



The project is expected to achieve a number of key benefits:



- reduce reliance on foreign supply-chain manufacturers;



- improve control over production scalability and reduce overall time to market;



- reduce costs through savings in shipping and subsequent production scaling; and



- build local skills in advanced micro-electronic fabrication further protecting and enhancing our valuable unique Bluechiip technology.



'Bluechiip will receive improved margins on some of its more complex products. We will become more agile and flexible, with improved in-house capability including for our project with FujiFilm Irvine Scientific in the global IVF market. In addition, it will enable further expansion of our applications, and expand our opportunities, especially in our target life science market globally. Finally, it will bring a unique capability to Australia.'





