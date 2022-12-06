

Significant Additional Zinc Intersections from Pernatty C

Melbourne, Dec 6, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited ( ASX:CHK ) ( CHKMF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce significant zinc results from in-fill, follow-up assays for PSDDH01 at the Pernatty C project.



The drill program (conducted from December 2021 to March 2022) tested the Tapley Hill Formation for Zambian Copper Belt (ZCB) sediment hosted mineralisation, and to continue to drill to the Wallaroo Group basement for Copper Skarn or distal IOCG (Iron Ore Copper Gold) mineralisation. Geophysical magnetic and electrical conductivity anomalies were used to plan the drill holes (Figure 1*).



The original target of high temperature chalcopyrite vein and IOCG related alteration and/or mineralisation was not encountered but significant mineralisation and assay results were obtained from low temperature calcite - sphalerite veins with Zinc-Lead-Silver association. Detailed examination of the drill core resulted in the decision to submit additional samples for analysis.



Executive Director and CEO, Mr Andrew Graham said: "Given this set of very encouraging results we will continue to build our understanding of the geology and structure of this area with the intention of targeting further zinc-lead-silver mineralisation through a follow up program of work."



The assay results have been weighted based on the sample length, and all reported intervals are continuous sample lengths. No minimum assay cut-off has been applied and intervals quoted are down-hole widths - true widths are not currently able to be determined.



In-fill Assay Result Summation



The results are summarised below:



- PSDDH01



o 1m @ 5.28% Zn and 2.36ppm Ag from 788m

o 7m @ 0.53% Zn from 904m

o Including 1m @ 1.57% Zn and 3.5ppm Ag from 907m

o 1m @ 1.21% Zn and 3.94ppm Ag from 933m

o 7m @ 0.63% Zn and 2.56ppm Ag form 978m

o Including 0.8m @ 2.13% Zn and 13.3ppm Ag from 982.4m

o 6m @ 0.74% Zn and 7.0ppm Ag from 1,078m

o Including 1m @ 2.78% Zn, 0.16% Cu, 0.13% Pb, 0.13 ppm Au and 4.4ppm Ag from 1,082m

o 8m @ 0.34 % Zn and 2.87ppm Ag from 1,088m



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/50JNS4ST





About Cohiba Minerals Limited





Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.

The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.