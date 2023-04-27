

Market Update - Smithfield Premises

Sydney, April 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited ( NSX:AG1 ) provides the below update for its Smithfield premises.



The Company has secured a 10-year lease for its large-scale facility at Smithfield, NSW, directly with the landlord. The premises were previously leased under a sublease agreement, which has since terminated.



The Smithfield facility is one of the most specialised and comprehensive glass processing facilities in New South Wales and is also the headquarters for the Company's operations in Australia, providing the support for the glass products and glass processing division, from logistics, storage, manufacturing and distribution to administration and sales.



The Company is pleased to have secured a continuing lease agreement in respect of the premises, and key terms of the agreement are set out in the attached schedule*.



*To view the schedule, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/XQT3B40J





Australia Sunny Glass Group Limited (NSX:AG1) seeks to establish itself as a supplier of premium treated glass products to the construction industry in Australia, including in the residential and commercial building markets.