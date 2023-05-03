The pioneering French startup unveils its very first NFT collection named "BabyFit" in collaboration with the world-renowned artist Samy Halim
DEFIT Unveils Groundbreaking NFT Collection: Introducing the BabyFits
Paris, May 3, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - DEFIT, a cutting-edge startup focused on leveraging blockchain technology for fitness solutions, is thrilled to announce the launch of its first-ever NFT collection: The Babyfit. This collection represents an exciting milestone for DEFIT as it delivers into the world of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to revolutionize the fitness industry.
DEFIT is a rapidly expanding web3 application that recognizes and incentivizes physical activity. Utilizing the DEFIT Mobile application, users have the ability to activate their mode, track their physical activity, and subsequently claim associated rewards in the form of walking, swimming, biking, or running. It has garnered over 13,000 dedicated users who have seamlessly integrated it into their daily routines. The results speak for themselves, with DEFIT's active community averaging a minimum of 5.9 sports activities lasting at least 30 minutes each week. It empowers users to create their own communities within the mobile application, fostering a dynamic environment that encourages mutual motivation and support to stay active.
"Joining the DEFIT community changed the game for my health and fitness journey. The team atmosphere, combined with motivation and rewards, makes every workout a victory," says Laurent from Luxembourg, a DEFIT user.
This user-friendly mobile application aims to inspire millions of people towards a healthier lifestyle, combat cardiovascular diseases, and drive the adoption of Web 3.0 technologies by making fitness more fun and rewarding. Anchored by its unique Social-Fi aspect, DEFIT aims to create a lasting platform that fosters user-generated content on Web 3.0, establishing itself as a trailblazer in the health and wellness space with a strong emphasis on community engagement.
The company was honored with the prestigious Innovation Sport prize at the esteemed "Sport Unlimitech Trophies," which was presented by Frederic Michalak, the President of Sport Unlimitech. Additionally, DEFIT has been incubated by Paris & Co Sport, the largest sports tech incubator in France, and PyratzLabs, Europe's first Web3 startup studio, further cementing its position as a pioneering venture in the industry.
"For years, sports and health have been subjects of discussion, yet the reality shows a lack of increased physical activity. DEFIT recognizes this challenge and has taken a unique and innovative approach by leveraging gamification as a powerful tool to encourage and motivate individuals to be more active," says Kevin Serou, Founder and CEO.
About DEFIT
DEFIT is a Web3 lifestyle application with integrated Game-Fi and Social-Fi elements. The main objective is to make physical activity more fun, appealing, and rewarding. It encourages people to get out and move in order to comply with the World Health Organization's (WHO) physical activity guidelines. DEFIT gamifies the experience using blockchain technologies such as cryptocurrency rewards and NFTs.
