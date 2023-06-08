

Partnering with Smart Farm Agritech

Sydney, June 8, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Virgin Greens X Sdn Bhd ("VGXSB"), a subsidiary of VGX Limited ( NSX:VGX ), entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Smart Farm Agritech Sdn Bhd ("SFASB") on 22nd May 2023.



SFASB is a precision farming company driven by AI and robotics expertise from the United Kingdom and rich agricultural knowledge and experience in Malaysia. One of the founders of SFASB was CEO of National Farmers Organization (NAFAS) and Director General of Farmers Organization Authority (LPP) of Malaysia. SFASB combines satellite, drone and AI technologies to offer three areas of service:



o Satellite crop health early warning system



o Pest, disease and nutrient deficiency diagnosis system



o Crop maintenance precision farming service



As an agricultural biotech company, VGXSB truly believes that microbes will be the future of agriculture. This view is shared by the leading agricultural companies such as Bayer and they are all moving to using microbial fertilizer alongside mineral fertilizer to boost yield and reduce cost.



To cater for the future of agriculture, VGXSB has lately developed a comprehensive range of microbial liquid fertilizer products called AB Microbes covering oil palm, paddy, fruit and vegetables in addition to its existing range of pest and disease control products. AB Microbes is tailored to drone crop spraying.



According to the Cooperation Agreement, SFASB will be marketing the following products supplied by VGXSB to the oil palm and paddy sectors together with SFASB's crop management services in West Malaysia:



o MG AB Microbes (Oil Palm)

o MG PestGuard(R) (Oil Palm)

o MG AB Microbes (Paddy)

o MG PestGuard(R) (Paddy)

o MG BioGuard(R)



There is clearly a niche when VGXSB and SFASB join hands considering both companies are involved in advanced agricultural technology, namely agricultural biotech and precision farming respectively, with the aim of achieving sustainable agriculture.



The management of VGXSB holds the view that this partnership will have a positive impact on the company's long-term revenue growth.







About VGX Limited





VGX Limited (NSX:VGX) believe biotech is the answer to food shortages, food quality and environmental deterioration and apply biotech in agriculture in such a way that is good for farmers, consumers and nature. Counting on our strengths in research, development and commercialization, we provide innovative biotech solutions to the agriculture industry and make sustainable agriculture possible.