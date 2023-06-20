Brines sent to University of Melbourne Pilot Plant for Ekosolve(TM) Lithium Chloride Extraction Efficiency Test



Sydney, June 20, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Patagonia Lithium Ltd ( ASX:PL3 ) is pleased to announce that twenty litres of brine has been received at the Ekosolve(TM) test facility at the University of Melbourne to have the brines tested using Direct Lithium Extraction Technology.



Highlights



- 20 Litres of brine was extracted 18 metres away from hole 16 at Cilon where the brine was assayed at 1,122ppm Lithium* at 707024.4E 7409988.8N.



- Four assays of the brine collected were assayed at an arithmetic average of 308.57 ppm Li using a Turbospec E400 analyser for lithium and boron.



- The highest extraction rate achieved by Ekosolve(TM) has been approximately 96% Lithium using the Ekosolve(TM) technology for brines sampled at Pocitos 7, Pocitos Salar that averaged 97ppm (Pocitos 7 is not an asset of PL3).



- The brines have been received and tests will be conducted at the University of Melbourne Chemical Engineering department, Parkville in Melbourne.



* ASX release dated 2 June 2023, "Sampling at Formentera and Cilon Assays 1,122ppm Lithium".



The Ekosolve(TM) system uses approximately 2,400L of fresh water for every one tonne of 99.5% purity lithium chloride produced. See www.ekosolve.com.au **for more information.



The brines will undergo several tests with various concentrations of solvents to brines and lithium yields will be maximised as the data is assembled. A full report will be produced which will assist in the pre-engineering studies once a resource is identified from drilling.



