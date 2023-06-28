

BetMakers Concludes On-Market Share Buy-Back

Sydney, June 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group ( ASX:BET ) ( TPBTF:OTCMKTS ) advises that, following the announcement lodged on 24 June 2022, it has concluded its on-market share buy-back of up to 10% of the Company's shares ("Buy-Back").



The Buy-Back was conducted within the 10/12 limit permitted under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), which provides that the Company may buy back up to 10% of the smallest number of shares issued at any time during the last 12 months, in any 12-month period without shareholder approval. Since the Buy-Back's commencement on 12 July 2022, the Company has bought back a total of 30,626,884 shares using BetMakers' existing cash reserves.





About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd





Betmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET) (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.