   Betmakers Technology Group Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Games & Entertainment#Consumers General#Sports
BetMakers Concludes On-Market Share Buy-Back
BetMakers Concludes On-Market Share Buy-Back

Sydney, June 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BetMakers Technology Group (ASX:BET) (TPBTF:OTCMKTS) advises that, following the announcement lodged on 24 June 2022, it has concluded its on-market share buy-back of up to 10% of the Company's shares ("Buy-Back").

The Buy-Back was conducted within the 10/12 limit permitted under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), which provides that the Company may buy back up to 10% of the smallest number of shares issued at any time during the last 12 months, in any 12-month period without shareholder approval. Since the Buy-Back's commencement on 12 July 2022, the Company has bought back a total of 30,626,884 shares using BetMakers' existing cash reserves.


About Betmakers Technology Group Ltd

Betmakers Technology Group LtdBetmakers Technology Group Ltd (ASX:BET)  (OTCMKTS:TPBTF) is an ASX-listed holding company and a global provider of online wagering products and services to both wholesale and retail markets through its various wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company operates a retail wagering business, offering consumers wagering, fantasy tournament and content products and services.

    


Contact
Charly Duffy
Company Secretary
E: companysecretary@thebetmakers.com
M: + 61-409-083-780

Jane Morgan
Investor and Media Relations
E: investors@thebetmakers.com
M: +61-405-555-618



Link: BetMakers Concludes On-Market Share Buy-Back

Related Companies

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd              

ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Games & Entertainment#Consumers General#Sports

Presentation

Download Presentation

Betmakers Technology Group Ltd


Read More