New CEO at HBA
Sydney, July 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - After 8 years as CEO of Heritage Brands Limited (NSX:HBA) Con Gendis has resigned. We wish Con every success in his new endeavours and we thank Con for his contribution to the Company.
The Board has appointed Jim Filis as the new CEO of the Company.
Jim was formerly the CFO of Heritage Brands Limited.
The Company is also pleased to announce that, following a thorough review of our bank facilities and requirements, we transferred all of our banking to the NAB earlier this month.
The Company will release its full year results in September 2023.
About Heritage Brands Limited
Heritage Brands Ltd (NSX:HBA) showcases products that tell a distinct Australian narrative in their innovativeness and provenance. With the best quality ingredients, the products have earned a permanent spot in Australian women's vanity tables and are passed down from generation to generation.
Its flagship brands include skincare and cosmetics line INNOXA and aromatherapy range In Essence. Heritage Brands' biggest names under its umbrella are cosmetics label Australis and tanning and sun protection line Le Tan.
