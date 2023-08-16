Completion of Disposal of Subsidiary
Sydney, Aug 16, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Directors of CTG Fibersway International Limited (NSX:CFW) (Company) refer to the announcement dated 7 July 2023 and wish to advise that the disposal of its indirectly-held 100% interest in the equity capital in CTG (Jiangsu) Electronics Co., Ltd. (CTG Jiangsu) to Jinhu Gutean Shoe Co., Ltd has been completed.
