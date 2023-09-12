

Canadian Lithium Field Work Program Commencing

Melbourne, Sep 12, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited ( ASX:CHK ) ( CHKMF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that it has signed individual "Scope of Work" documents for the four Ontario prospects with a projected start date of 20 September 2023.



Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham says, "We are pleased to announce that we have received and endorsed a Scope of Work document for each of the Gathering Lake, Rogers Creek, Ottertail and Big Rock Lithium prospects in Ontario, Canada. Dahrouge Consulting will conduct the field work which will start on 20 September 2023 on the Gathering Lake prospect, followed by Rogers Creek, Ottertail and Big Rock. We are looking forward to building on the desktop study with a systematic field investigation aimed at determining lithium and rare earth element prospectivity at each of these sites."



The project execution to be undertaken by Dahrouge Consulting will comprise the following: Logistics:



- Plan accommodations and transport.



- Acquire necessary supplies.



- Customize Esri Field Maps data collection for program needs.



- Obtain quote and purchase archived satellite imagery.



- Refine targets and road access maps via ArcGIS based on newly acquired imagery.



- Define and provide all necessary standard data collection protocols (SOPs).



- Review work program with field leads and senior geologist.



Geological Sampling & Mapping



- Tablet mapping and field data collection via Esri Field Maps.



- Detailed mapping in highly prospective zones.



- Collection of structural measurements and interpretation of structural domains to delineate potential regional trends for drill targeting.



o Collected samples will be described, photographed, and packaged for laboratory analysis.



- Selected laboratory will either be Client's choice or recommended by Dahrouge.



- Standard or Rush sample analysis, dictated by the client.



o Collected data and photographs will be uploaded to a cloud-based storage system that can be shared with the client.



o Daily updates will be provided for duration of program.



Field Report



- A summary report that defines area covered, procedures, collected samples and interpretations in a format that can easily be combined with analytical results into an Assessment Report.



The plan for the commencement and completion of each stage of the investigation is set out in the table in link below:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QOB8JNN7





About Cohiba Minerals Limited





Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.

The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.