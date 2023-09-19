

High Grade Lithium and Rubidium Samples

Perth, Sep 19, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Raiden Resources Limited ( ASX:RDN ) is pleased to announce that initial assay results from its recently completed mapping and rock chip sampling program over its Andover South tenements, indicate high potential for significant and mineralised pegmatites.



Highlights



- Pegmatites are situated within a ~3.5km x ~600m wide pegmatite swarm



- ~50 metre wide pegmatite discovered returned grades of up to 1.81% Li2O



- Significant new results from Andover South (those >1% Li2O) include:



o 2.42% Li2O - sample R21896

o 2.27% Li2O - sample R21895

o 2.11% Li2O - sample R21826

o 1.85% Li2O - sample R21825

o 1.81% Li2O - sample R21876

o 1.77% Li2O - sample R21868

o 1.69% Li2O - sample R21887

o 1.64% Li2O - sample R21866

o 1.52% Li2O - sample R21871

o 1.49% Li2O - sample R21886

o 1.44% Li2O - sample R21869

o 1.43% Li2O - sample R21859

o 1.35% Li2O - sample R21870

o 1.30% Li2O - sample R21865



- First batch of assays from Andover South program (81 out of 301 rock chip assays received to date), with additional assays still pending



- Consistently anomalous rubidium grades in rock samples, with grades up to 0.36% Rb



Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "The results from the ongoing mapping and sampling exercise continue to build confidence for the Company that Andover South project represents a high value investment, with drill targets being defined on an ongoing basis. Detailed mapping continues to define broad zones of pegmatite hosted mineralisation with high grades striking over significant lengths and widths. As further results are received we are hopeful new target zones will be defined as we progress the project to drilling. Further work is ongoing over the Mt Sholl, Pyramid and Arrow project to define lithium potential across those projects and the Company will report significant results are they are received and interpreted."



The mapping and outcrop sampling program, undertaken in early September over E47/4061 & E47/4062, was the maiden detailed field program carried out over the project area.



Following the recent acquisition of the tenements from Welcome Exploration Pty Ltd, the Andover project has become the focus for the Company and further work over the entire project is being undertaken.



The Company conducted a program of mapping and rock sampling of outcropping pegmatites within the Andover South tenements. Likely Spodumene crystals were noted in several samples by the Company's geologists (Note: definitive XRD analysis of selected samples is currently being undertaken by ALS laboratory in Perth to confirm this visual interpretation of mineralisation - results are awaited).



Recent mapping has defined a previously unreported 50-metre-wide pegmatite zone, which outcrops over a 170 metre strike, and which has returned grades of up to 1.81% Li2O (sample R21876). These recent observations and results correlate well, and further substantiate, the previously reported pegmatite outcrops observed with up to 30m widths, located approximately 350 metres north-east of the pegmatite outcrop being reported.



Potential extensions of the pegmatites are interpreted by Company geologists to extend beyond the currently defined outcrops and are based on vegetation anomalies which are located directly along strike.



To date, a total of 301 rock chip samples have been collected from outcrops on the Andover South Project. This first batch of assays account for only 81 of that total, with further results still pending analysis and interpretation. It is noted that of the 81 samples reported in this announcement, 17% of the samples returned grades greater than 1.00% Li2O (14 samples out of 81), further confirming the high-grade prospectivity of the Andover South project.



Rubidium Results



Recent sampling results have returned consistently anomalous Rubidium results (refer to Table 2). A significant percentage of results returned >0.1% Rb, with highest values of up to 0.36%Rb. The Company is still evaluating the distribution of the elevated Rb values in regard to the high grade lithium values and their relationships.



Rubidium is a high-value technology mineral mostly associated with pegmatite deposits.



Rubidium Carbonate, the most widely used form of rubidium, is used in multiple applications, including in solar panels, fibre optic cables, GPS systems and night vision equipment, as well as sodium-ion batteries.



Drill Program Planning



The Company has commenced with planning of the maiden drilling program with a focus on the outcropping, high-grade lithium pegmatites that present clear targets on the basis of this initial work and results. Mapping teams are currently undertaking further detailed work of the major pegmatites identified thus far, in order to define their strike and dip orientations to aid in drill planning. If further results define additional prospects, management will integrate these new targets into the drill planning program.



Raiden is proactively engaging with the Traditional Owners, through the NAC, to initiate heritage surveys across the area with primary focus on ensuring the Traditional Owner's knowledge of the area is used to avoid areas of cultural significance, while at the same time allowing exploration activities to progress in a timely manner.



Soil sampling and potential geophysical surveys are also being planned over the entire Andover Project where pegmatite hosted mineralisation may be obscured by sediment cover.



More results are expected in the near term from the Andover South Project and these will be reported as and when they are received from the laboratory, quality controlled and interpreted.



The Company will report on further results from the Andover South rock chip sampling and mapping program as they become available.



