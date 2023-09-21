

Exploration Identifies Pegmatites at Yalgarra Project

Perth, Sep 21, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Intra Energy Corporation Limited ( ASX:IEC ) is pleased to advise that field mapping targeting Lithium at the Yalgarra Project ("Yalgarra", "Project") 70km east of Kalbarri in Western Australia has identified multiple pegmatite dykes intruding Archean mafic rocks.



The dykes are up to 5 metres wide, outcrop over 20-50 metres before diving under cover and reappearing up to 500 metres south. The dykes occur in two orientations, northsouth orientation with shallow easterly dips and ENE-WSW (060 degrees) with steep northeasterly dips. The dykes are typically composed of an outer layer of potassic feldspar, albite and muscovite with identifiable accessory minerals including garnet on the outer contact. The inner core is typically quartz.



The dykes occur approximately 500 metres to 1km north of the recently reported soil anomalism (ASX release 11/09/2023) where coincident LCT pegmatite pathfinder elements suggest the potential for a proximal lithium enrichment zone.



The identified swarm of dykes occur in the northeastern corner of the northern tenement block where they crosscut the northeasterly trending mafic rocks (Figure 1*).



The dykes are adjacent to a radiometrically potassium rich granitoid to the northwest and north There is also a potential source granite to the northeast.



Rock chip samples have been collected at multiple outcrops and several samples were collected across the 5-metre-wide pegmatite to test the outer contacts, the feldspar zone, the quartz core and a muscovite rich layer (Figure 2*). The samples have been submitted to Labwest for analysis with results expected in the December quarter.



Next Steps



Based on the identification of outcropping pegmatites, the Company has commenced tenement wide satellite spectral imaging including aster, thermal and side aperture radar to rapidly identify and prioritise further targets, particularly those obscured by alluvial cover. The company expects to report on this work in the December quarter.



IEC Principal Geologist, Todd Hibberd, commented:



"The identification of so many pegmatite dykes in a small area within the mafic units is promising. Much of the tenement remains to be mapped and further work is expected to identify many more dykes. Given the scale of the tenement, the company is conducting satellite aster, thermal and side aperture radar to identify more targets rapidly and efficiently while awaiting assay results."



IEC Managing Director, Benjamin Dunn, commented:



"The Company is very encouraged by the identification of multiple pegmatite dykes in a small area of the tenement north of the existing lithium anomalism. There is substantial scope for more pegmatite swarms to be identified with the objective of defining compelling drilling targets. Exploration is accelerating and the project is advancing quickly with results from the sampling and satellite work expected early in the December quarter".



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/YK0G56B3





About Intra Energy Corporation Limited





Intra Energy Corporation Limited (ASX:IEC) is an environmentally responsible, diversified mining and energy group with a core focus on battery, base and precious metals exploration to support the global decarbonisation and electrification for the clean energy future.

IEC is currently focused on the development of two highly prospective and underexplored projects in Australia:

- Llama Lithium Project – in the prolific James Bay Region of Québec, Canada, comprising 123 mineral claims for 63km2, with reported outcropping pegmatites.

- Yalgarra Project - located in Western Australia near Kalbarri is a 70% owned joint venture targeting the exploration of magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt-PGE mineralisation.

The Company combines many years of experience in developing major projects, along with a highly skilled board and a demonstrated track record of success.