

Highest Grade Lithium and Rubidium Results

Sydney, Oct 10, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Raiden Resources Limited ( ASX:RDN ) is pleased to announce that the second batch of assay results, from the mapping and rock chip sampling program over its Andover South tenements, which have now been received. The results continue to indicate high potential for significant and mineralised Lithium-Tantalum-Caesium ("LCT") pegmatites.



Highlights



- Recent sampling yields highest grade lithium (2.73% Li2O) and rubidium (0.55% Rb) results defined to date from Andover South



- Significant new results from Andover South (those >1% Li2O) include:



o 2.73% Li2O - sample R21532

o 2.70% Li2O - sample R21499

o 2.59% Li2O - sample R21596

o 2.44% Li2O - sample R21526

o 2.14% Li2O - sample R21533

o 2.07% Li2O - sample R21631

o 1.96% Li2O - sample R21542

o 1.80% Li2O - sample R21534

o 1.53% Li2O - sample R21541

o 1.50% Li2O - sample R21529

o 1.47% Li2O - sample R21598

o 1.42% Li2O - sample R21528

o 1.23% Li2O - sample R21527

o 1.13% Li2O - sample R21489



- Mapping and sampling is defining a high-grade Li2O trend within the central part of the pegmatite field which extends over 1.5km along strike



- Additional samples have been collected and will be submitted from current detailed mapping program



- Ongoing evaluations of lithium potential on the Arrow, Mt Sholl and Pyramid projects and results will be released to the market as they are received.



Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "The recent results have defined further mineralised pegmatites and have extended the high-grade trend significantly to the west of the previously 50 metre wide pegmatites. High-grade pegmatites are now defined over a significant strike extent through the pegmatite field and are extending the strike for planned drill testing."



The mapping and outcrop sampling program was undertaken throughout September over E47/4061 and E47/4062.



As part of the exercise the Company conducted mapping and rock chip sampling program of outcropping pegmatites within the Andover South tenements. The program aims to define the distribution and extent of the mineralised pegmatites and to define the widths and geometry in significant detail. As previously reported, on the basis of field observations and use of ultra violet lights, likely Spodumene crystals were noted in several samples by the Company's geologists (Note: definitive XRD analysis of selected samples is currently being undertaken by ALS laboratory in Perth to confirm this visual interpretation of mineralisation - results are pending).



To date, a total of 301 rock chip samples have been collected from outcrops on the Andover South Project (300 submitted to the laboratory). This second batch of assays accounts for 219 of those total samples which have been submitted to the laboratory.



Further samples have been collected by the mapping team and will be dispatched to the laboratory for analysis. As soon as the results become available the Company will inform the market.



Rubidium Results



Recent results have continued to report anomalous Rubidium values (refer to Table 2). A total of 98 samples out of the 219 rock chip samples (45%) from this consignment have returned >0.1% Rb, with highest values of up to 0.55% Rb. The Company continues to evaluate the distribution of the elevated Rb values in regard to the high-grade lithium values and their relationships.



Rubidium is a high-value technology mineral mostly associated with pegmatite deposits.



Rubidium Carbonate, the most widely used form of rubidium, is used in multiple applications, including in solar panels, fibre optic cables, GPS systems and night vision equipment, as well as sodium-ion batteries.



Portfolio Evaluation



The Company continues to evaluate the potential for LCT mineralisation throughout the remainder of the portfolio, including on Mt Sholl, Arrow, Tabba Tabba and Pyramid projects.



Initial work is focused on reviewing historical data sets, followed by evaluation of satellite imagery to define prospects. Field verification of the prospective areas is in the planning stages and the Company will update the market as soon as results become available.





