Sydney, Oct 16, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Endless Solar Corporation Limited (NSX:ESC) is pleased to announce receipt of the Endless Energy Solutions (EES)- Project Update, from EES Chairman Mr. Andrew Hynson.
Phase 2A is the critical milestone in the commercialisation of the Cool Solar technology.
Phase 2A Milestones
Phase 2A of the project has 3 stages:
1) Stage 1 - Project Kick Off.
2) Stage 2 - Preliminary & detailed design, procurement, rental & establishment of fabrication and testing site.
3) Stage 3 - Build development test rig & initial, sub-systems testing.
Phase 2A Update
Stages 1 and 2 are complete.
Final assembly of the development test rig is well underway. The dynamic simulation program has been developed and is operational. The dynamic simulation program has been used to identify a number of additional future technology upgrades that should further improve system thermal performance.
Stage 3 is currently planned to be complete by the end of November, 2023.
