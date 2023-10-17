

Confirms High Spodumene Content at Andover

Sydney, Oct 17, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Raiden Resources Limited ( ASX:RDN ) ( YM4:FRA ) is pleased to confirm high Spodumene content from initial results of X-ray diffraction ("XRD") analysis of Andover South project samples.



Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented: "The XRD analysis has confirmed our field interpretations and observations that Spodumene mineralisation is present and driving the Li2O values in our results. It is highly encouraging to see the similarities between these results and the similarities with the Azure discovery, where lithium mineralisation is also predominantly Spodumene related. We will be analysing further samples from the entire pegmatite field to gain further understanding of grade zonation and controls on spodumene distribution."



XRD analysis



Samples from the initial reconnaissance program in July were submitted to ALS Global Laboratories in Perth for semi-quantitative XRD analysis.



Samples with higher grade results (available at the time), were selected for analysis and which returned 2.22%, 0.98% and 0.37% Li2O values.



The XRD analysis reveals that Spodumene is the dominant lithium bearing mineral in the three (3) samples being reported.



Further observations from the analysis indicate that the samples contain low content of micas, which supports the theory that the Li2O mineralisation is predominantly derived from Spodumene mineralisation and unlikely to be associated with lithium bearing Micas, which were not defined by the XRD analysis from the samples submitted to date.



The reason for the variability in the range of the Spodumene content (3-29%), may relate to variable lithium content in the Spodumene minerals, potential weathering effects from outcropping material and potential alteration overprinting, but at this stage it is not clear and will be investigated further. Mineralogical studies will be undertaken in order to understand the size and distribution of Spodumene mineralisation, where the Company hopes to confirm coarse grained mineralisation.



In order to further the understanding of the mineralogy on Andover South and in order to assist with drill program planning, further XRD analysis and mineralogical evaluations will be undertaken.



