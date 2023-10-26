

Investor Webinar Alert

Sydney, Oct 26, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Following the quarterly report, a Lake Resources NL ( ASX:LKE ) ( LK1:FRA ) ( LLKKF:OTCMKTS ) Investor webinar will be held on 31 October 2023.



The briefing will commence at 9.00 a.m. AEDT following the release of presentation material to the ASX.



The webinar will be hosted by CEO, David Dickson and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President, Field Development and Evaluation, who will discuss progress toward completion of the DFS as well as other operational updates since the company's last webcast on 28 September 2023.



Investors are encouraged to register ahead of the event, please visit:

https://app.webinar.net/nm8qZ6bZbda



Investors are also encouraged to submit questions in advance of the webinar, either directly on the registration form or to Karen Greene, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Communications.





About Lake Resources NL





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

