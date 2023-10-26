

Exploration update - Canadian Prospects

Melbourne, Oct 26, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cohiba Minerals Limited ( ASX:CHK ) ( CHKMF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to provide a brief update to the market in relation to the current reconnaissance work on its lithium and rare earth elements prospects in Ontario, Canada.



Highlights:



- Reconnaissance work completed over the Gathering Lake, Rogers Creek and Ottertail prospects.



- Multiple large-scale pegmatites identified, mapped and sampled.



Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham says, "We are pleased to announce that Dahrouge Consulting has completed the initial reconnaissance work on each of the Gathering Lake, Rogers Creek and Ottertail prospects in Ontario, Canada. Access to the Big Rock prospect was hampered due to a decommissioned bridge and field conditions, and as such work on this prospect was postponed with additional work being allocated to the other prospects. The field program commenced on 21 September 2023 at Gathering Lake and concluded on 7 October 2023 at the Ottertail prospect.



"Multiple large pegmatites were identified and mapped, and samples were collected for analysis via a commercial laboratory. These result will be reported in due course."



Gathering Lake



Reconnaissance work at Gathering Lake (Figure 1*) commenced on 21 September 2023 and comprised field mapping and outcrop sampling. Numerous pegmatites were identified within both meta-sedimentary units (Figure 2*) and granitic bodies (Figures 3 and 4*), and were sampled for analysis by a commercial laboratory.



Tourmaline crystals were observed in some of the pegmatites. Tourmaline can provide evidence for the compositional evolution of pegmatite-forming melts through magmatic crystallization and pegmatite melt - host-rock interactions, and as such may be an important indicator mineral.



Rogers Creek



Reconnaissance work at Rogers Creek (Figure 5*) commenced on 28 September 2023 and comprised field mapping and outcrop sampling. Numerous pegmatites were identified primarily within meta-sedimentary units (Figure 6*) and were sampled for analysis by a commercial laboratory. Apatite and possibly beryl crystals were observed (Figure 7*) in the pegmatites in the north-eastern part of the prospect and comprised up to 1% (visual assessment). Tourmaline crystals were also observed in some of the pegmatites.



Ottertail



Reconnaissance work at Ottertail (Figure 8*) commenced on 3 October 2023 and comprised field mapping and outcrop sampling. Numerous granitic pegmatite dykes within a zone comprising a para-gneissic unit (Figures 9 and 10*) were identified and were sampled for analysis by a commercial laboratory. Many of the pegmatites in the eastern part of the Ottertail prospect contained epidote altered feldspar.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/VVO079OH





About Cohiba Minerals Limited





Cohiba Minerals Limited (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.

The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.

Related Companies