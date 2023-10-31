

Speaking at IMARC and Investor Webinar

Sydney, Oct 31, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lake Resources ( ASX:LKE ) ( LK1:FRA ) ( LLKKF:OTCMKTS ) will be presenting and on a panel at the International Mining and Resources Conference and Expo (IMARC) in Sydney this week from 31 October-2 November.



David Dickson, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at LKE is presenting on Tuesday, 31 October at 11:15am AEDT on recent progress and milestones at the Kachi direct lithium extraction project in Argentina.



He will be speaking on managing infrastructure and logistics; structured project schedules; and building the future global lithium supply requirements.



He will also be speaking on a Keynote Panel on Wednesday, 1 November at 4:55pm on the role that new mining companies and their investors have in reshaping the commodity value chain.



Also today, the Company released the latest in a series of monthly investor webinars which featured David Dickson and Sean Miller, Senior Vice President of Field Operations and Evaluation. During the webinar they provided: an update on field operations; commentary on the Argentina elections; and an update on completion of the Kachi Project Phase 1 Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS).





About Lake Resources NL





Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising state-of-the-art ion exchange extraction technology for production of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project in Catamarca Province within the Lithium Triangle in Argentina among three other projects covering 220,000 ha.

This ion exchange extraction technology delivers a solution for two rising demands - high purity battery materials to avoid performance issues, and more sustainable, responsibly sourced materials with low carbon footprint and significant ESG benefits.

Related Companies