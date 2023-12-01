  Ionic Rare Earths Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
IonicRE Presenting at MST Financial African Mining Forum

Perth, Dec 1, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited (googlechartASX:IXR) (googlechartIXRRF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to attend the MST Financial African Mining & Energy Forum on Monday 4 December 2023 at 1.30pm AEDT.

Managing Director Tim Harrison will discuss progress across the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earth Project and Ionic Technologies, and engagement with the new economy supply chain.

About Ionic Rare Earths Limited

Ionic Rare Earths ASX:IXRIonic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

Contact
For Australian Media
Nigel Kassulke
Teneo
E: Nigel.Kassulke@Teneo.com
T: +61 (0) 407 904 874

For Investor Relations
Peter Taylor
NWR Communications
E: peter@nwrcommunications.com.au
T: +61 (0) 412 036 231

For UK Media
Tim Blythe
BlytheRay
E: Tim.Blythe@BlytheRay.com
T: + (0) 20 7138 3553

For NI Media
Katie Doran
Lanyon Group
E: Katie.Doran@LanyonGroup.com
T: +44 (0) 28 9018 3242



