

Makuutu Demonstration Plant Equipment Install Started

Perth, Dec 15, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ionic Rare Earths Limited ( ASX:IXR ) ( IXRRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to advise progress in the construction of the technical facility and Demonstration Plant at the Makuutu Rare Earths Project ("Makuutu") in Uganda, through local Ugandan operating entity Rwenzori Rare Metals Limited ("RRM").



The Makuutu Demonstration Plant technical facility will aim to further optimise metallurgical test work and provide further technical validation basis for grade control, mine design, material handling, metallurgical reconciliation, and construction activity whilst also supporting Project financing and strategic partner activity.



At the technical facility, desorption columns have undergone water commissioning in order to pretest the ore before commencement of test work. Irrigation tests have also been undertaken to ensure the desorption processes operate as designed.



The inspection of in-country manufactured equipment is currently underway at vendor premises to ensure safety and functionality prior to taking receipt of the equipment, with the delivery to site expected this week.



The crib shells, which are to be used to accommodate the stacked ore for desorption tests have been constructed and are currently in the process of being assembled for commissioning.



In addition to the technical facility works at the Demonstration plant, an auger drill has been mobilised to the first test mine pit site (see Figure 5*), where bulk sample collection drilling has commenced in order to provide test material for Makuutu test facility.



Ionic Rare Earths' Managing Director Mr Tim Harrison commented;



"The progress at the Demonstration plant site over the last 2 weeks has been significant with all the elements of having an operational demonstration plant coming together. These works are essential to validating our mine development plan and generating mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) sample for off-take to our potential partners in Q1 2024. This work program will also demonstrate our position as a strategic resource for near-term development and a secure, long-term supply of magnet and heavy rare earth oxide (REO)."



"Our focus on the delivery of the Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project in Uganda positions us to provide a secure, sustainable, and traceable supply of magnet and heavy REOs into new supply chains forming. Along with our Ionic Technologies Belfast recycling facility, Makuutu is key to us harnessing our technology to accelerate mining, refining, and recycling of magnets and heavy rare earths that are critical for the energy transition, advanced manufacturing, and defence".



UPDATE ON STAGE ONE MINING LICENCE APPLICATION (TN03834)



The Company, through RRM, has met all the requirements for a large-scale Mining Licence to be awarded. Verification work undertaken by the Directorate for Geological Survey and Mines (DGSM) has confirmed this.



The final administrative processes require that the above-mentioned verification results be sent to Ugandan Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD) for review as well as the recommendation to award a large-scale Mining Licence. The Company is directly engaged with the MEMD and is eagerly awaiting the award, and will communicate the same once the licence has been issued.



The Makuutu Heavy Rare Earths Project has the Government's full support and is set to become Uganda's flagship mine (refer also to IXR ASX release on the 11th of September for more detail).



*To view photographs, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/43K2D96U





About Ionic Rare Earths Limited





Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

