

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 30, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Raiden Resources Limited ( ASX:RDN ) ( YM4:FRA ) is pleased to provide its report on activities and progress made during the December 2023 Quarter.





Highlights of quarterly activities



Andover South Project



- Significant results from Andover South (selected results >2% Li2O from recent sampling) include:



o 3.80% Li2O - sample R21843

o 3.64% Li2O - sample R21952

o 2.97% Li2O - sample R21923

o 2.87% Li2O - sample R21989

o 2.79% Li2O - sample R21949

o 2.77% Li2O - sample R21922

o 2.71% Li2O - sample R21918



- X-Ray Diffraction analysis ("XRD") analysis confirms spodumene as dominant lithium mineral



- Independent technical analysis by CSA Global confirms five new potential target zones at Andover South Project



- Native Title and Heritage Deed executed with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation across Raiden's recently acquired Andover tenements



Mt Sholl Project



- Raiden secured 100% of LCT & Ni-Cu-PGE Mineral Rights at Mt Sholl



- Raiden has entered into a memorandum of understanding ("MOU") with First Quantum Minerals Australia Ltd ("FQMA") in relation to the Mt Sholl Ni-Cu-PGE project



- Soil sampling program defined several clear lithium in soil trends at Mt Sholl Lithium Project during the quarter, along strike of GreenTech Metals Ltd.'s ( ASX:GRE ) Osbourne JV pegmatite discovery



Arrow Project



- Raiden secured 100% of LCT Mineral Rights at Arrow



- Reconnaissance work defined outcropping pegmatites and visually confirmed spodumene* mineralisation on the Arrow project



*In relation to the disclosure of visual mineralisation, the Company cautions that visual estimates of spodumene material abundance should never be considered a proxy or substitute for laboratory analysis. Laboratory assay results are required to determine the type and grade of the visible mineralisation reported in geological field mapping described in this announcement.



*To view the full quarterly report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2GM9Q983





About Raiden Resources Limited





Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) (DAX:YM4) is a dual listed exploration and development company which is advancing the Mt Sholl Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium deposit in the Pilbara. The Company's portfolio host metals and commodities considered critical for the energy and electrification revolution.

