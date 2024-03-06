

Non-Renounceable Issue - Close of Offer and Shortfall

Sydney, Mar 6, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - NSX Limited ( ASX:NSX ) advises that the non-renounceable Entitlement Offer of 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of NSX for every 2 shares held at an issue price of $0.025 per share closed at 5.00 pm Friday 1 March 2024.



Applications were received under the entitlement offer for 51,042,313 shares including top-up shares for a total subscription amount of $1,276,057.83 (excluding costs). This represents 25.4% of all shares offered under the entitlement offer. Total shares on issue after the entitlement offer allocation will be 452,462,596 shares.



Pursuant to the ASX Listing Rules, the Company gives notice of a shortfall in subscriptions of 149,667,909 shares.



The Company will issue and allot all new shares under the rights issue on Friday, 8 March 2024 and lodge an Appendix 2A with ASX on that day.





