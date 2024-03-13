

Heritage Survey Secured for Andover North Project

Perth, Mar 13, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Raiden Resources Limited ( ASX:RDN ) ( YM4:FRA ) is pleased to announce that it has secured an archaeological/anthropological heritage survey, with the Ngarluma Aboriginal Corporation ("NAC"), over its Andover North Project area (E47/3849, P47/2028, E47/4063 & E47/4603).



Highlights



- The Company has secured a heritage survey for the Andover North Lithium Project



- Heritage Survey scheduled to commence 2nd April 2024



- The survey will focus on the areas interpreted to be underlain by the Andover complex ultramafic rocks, which host Azure Mineral's lithium deposit2 and defined spodumene bearing pegmatites on Raiden's Andover South project



- Program will commence immediately after the completion of the survey over Andover South priority areas; and



- On completion of the survey, the Company will aim to commence with an air core drilling campaign in order to define potential pegmatite targets for further drill testing



Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented:



"We are very pleased to have now secured heritage surveys over both the Andover North and Andover South projects. The Andover North project survey will be conducted immediately after the Andover South survey, allowing the Company to commence with targeting work on Andover North, which may hopefully lead into a broader drilling campaign across all the Andover projects".



The heritage survey has been scheduled to commence on the 2nd of April 2024, immediately after the completion of the Andover South heritage survey. The survey will focus on the areas within the Andover North project area, interpreted to be underlaid by the Andover ultramafic complex, which is considered to be a highly prospective host unit for pegmatite mineralisation and hosts Azure Mineral's Andover deposit, as well as Raiden's defined spodumene pegmatites on the Andover South project. Based on interpretation of the historical and more recent available datasets (including geophysics), the Company considers that there exists a high prospectivity for pegmatites on the Andover North Lithium project.



This is based on the understanding that the rocks underlying Raiden's tenure, obscured by shallow transported cover, exhibit a consistent magnetic signature, that shows the Andover Complex to be of a larger area than previously mapped.



After the completion of the survey, the Company will aim to commence with a targeted air core drilling campaign. The objective of the campaign will be to define potential pegmatites and form targets for follow-up diamond or RC drilling campaigns.



The Company is pleased to have once again engaged with the Ngarluma Traditional Owners across the entire project area, where our objective is to ensure the Traditional Owners knowledge of the area is utilised to avoid areas of cultural significance.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Q4REG3CB





About Raiden Resources Limited





Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) (DAX:YM4) is a dual listed exploration and development company which is advancing the Mt Sholl Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium deposit in the Pilbara. The Company's portfolio host metals and commodities considered critical for the energy and electrification revolution.

Related Companies