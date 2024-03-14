  Raiden Resources Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Half Yearly report and Accounts
Perth, Mar 14, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - During the half year, the principal activities of Raiden Resources Limited (googlechartASX:RDN) (googlechartYM4:FRA) was mineral exploration in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, on the Andover North-South, Mt Sholl and Arrow Lithium projects. In addition the Company holds rights to projects in the Western Tethyan metallogenic belt in Eastern Europe, where it has established an exploration footprint in Serbia and Bulgaria.

Raiden Resources Limited (ASX:RDN) (DAX:YM4) is a dual listed exploration and development company which is advancing the Mt Sholl Nickel-Copper-Cobalt-Palladium deposit in the Pilbara. The Company's portfolio host metals and commodities considered critical for the energy and electrification revolution.

