

Infill Sampling Confirms High Priority Lithium Anomalies

Perth, Mar 22, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Raiden Resources Limited ( ASX:RDN ) ( YM4:FRA ) is pleased to announce the results of an infill soil sampling program undertaken over previously defined anomalies at the Mt Sholl North Project.



Mr Dusko Ljubojevic, Managing Director of Raiden commented:



"This infill sampling program has delivered substantial results for the Company. The following action for Raiden will be to undertake a follow up program with the objective to delineate further pegmatite targets on the Mt Sholl project. The infill sampling program has significantly constrained the mineralised trends, allowing for a more focused mapping program to define potential pegmatite targets."



Highlights



- Infill soil sampling program has confirmed previously defined lithium anomalies on Mt Sholl project



- Program has delineated two high value Lithium targets, further constraining initial anomalies and with a peak soil value of 188 ppm Lithium (405 ppm Li2O)



- The lithium in soil trends cover a strike length of 3.5km in Northcentral part of tenement and 2.5km in the South-eastern section



- The results will allow for a more focused follow up campaign, to define potential targets



- Further mapping and sampling will be undertaken over all the defined anomalies



Soil Sampling Overview



The objective of the infill soil sampling program, was to follow up and define in further detail previously identified anomalies generated during the 2023 sampling campaign. The infill sampling grids were executed on a 50 metre by 100 metre grid and a 50 metre by 200 metre grid over the anomalies, infilling the original survey line spacing.



As a result, the lithium anomalies are currently further constrained within distinct geometries, with peak values of up to 188ppm Li (405 ppm Li2O) in soils. The geometry of the defined anomalies appears to broadly reflect the geometry of the mapped pegmatites in the southeast zone of the tenement, and the pegmatite trends on GreenTech's ( ASX:GRE ) Osbourne project to the east of the Mt Sholl project. To obtain further information additional mapping and evaluation of these trends is being considered as next steps with the objective of defining further potential drill targets.



