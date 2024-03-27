

Annual Report to Shareholders

Sydney, Mar 27, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Brazilian Rare Earths Limited's ( ASX:BRE ) focus is on the exploration and development of mineral exploration tenements in the Rocha da Rocha rare earths province in Bahia State, Brazil.



The Rocha da Rocha province has a number of comparative advantages including:



- Ready access to critical infrastructure Low-cost, hydroelectric power.



Deep water export port <269 km away via sealed road.



Ready access to cost-competitive local labour.



Affordable land and lower risk permitting process.



- Mature mining jurisdiction



Brazil is an advanced mining jurisdiction with a stable regulatory regime.



Leading global mining companies have successfully operated in Brazil for decades including BHP, Vale, Anglo American, Rio Tinto and South32.



Brazil has well-developed rare earth testing and engineering capabilities.



- Well established permitting process



Bahia State permitting process is highly favourable compared to many other Brazilian States.



Environmental licence to develop the site, granted after baseline monitoring, stakeholder engagement.



Installation licence to build site infrastructure, granted subsequent to Environmental licence and after government reviews design.



Operations licence to begin commercial operations, granted upon government review of site infrastructure.



About Brazilian Rare Earths Limited





Brazilian Rare Earths Limited (ASX:BRE) is an Australian company, rapidly advancing its Tier 1 rare earth project in Northeast Brazil.

Company exploration to date has discovered and delineated a globally significant, district-scale mineral province containing large volumes of both heavy and light rare earths critical to advanced industries and applications that will deliver a green energy transition.

The Company is led by a team of experienced mining executives and geologists with hundreds of years of cumulative experience in finding, developing, and operating mineral assets to generate value across a wide variety of jurisdictions, and commodities throughout the globe.

