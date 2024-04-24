

IonicRE Raises $5.5 Million in a Placement

Melbourne, April 24, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Ionic Rare Earths Limited ( ASX:IXR ) ( IXRRF:OTCMKTS ) announces it has received firm commitments to raise $5.5 million (before costs) by way of a share placement of approximately 423 million shares at $0.013 per share ("Placement"). The Placement was strongly supported by both key existing shareholders.



- IonicRE has received firm commitments to raise $5.5 million (before costs) in a Placement;



- Placement includes participation of $0.5 million from IonicRE Executive Chairman Mr Brett Lynch, further to his recent $1.5 million investment on joining the Company in January 2024;



- Funds raised will support:



o Advancing Ionic Technologies' magnet recycling technology and enhancements to its Magnet Recycling Demonstration Plant, currently producing separated magnet rare earth oxides (REOs) in Belfast, UK, along with the completion of a Feasibility Study for a full-scale plant, expected mid 2024; and



o Advancing offtake and financing discussions presently underway at the Makuutu Ionic Adsorption Rare Earths Project, where the demonstration plant at site is producing mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) which will be evaluated by several parties to advance offtake negotiations.



Managing Director Tim Harrison commented, "We have received such a significant amount of interest from various magnet manufacturers, alloy makers and OEM's who are interested in utilising our world-class magnet rare-earth recycling technology for access to secure, sustainable, and traceable rare earth supply. Demand at our operational demonstration plant in Belfast is now full for the next 18 months with potential partner trials advancing to plan."



"Further, our upstream project, the Makuutu Rare Earth Project, is also advancing well with several offtake negotiations with partners who will be evaluating our MREC being produced at the Makuutu demonstration plant. We are on the verge of a tangible increase in shareholder value. We greatly appreciate the support of existing shareholders with funding this placement."



Placement Details



The Company has received binding commitments from existing sophisticated investors to raise $5.5 million (before costs) through the issue of 423,076,923 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") at an issue price of $0.013 per Share ("Placement"). Participants will receive 3 free attaching unlisted options for every 4 shares issued with an exercise price of $0.02 (being a 54% premium to the issue price of Shares under the Placement) and a 4-year term which will see 317,307,690 unlisted options ("Options"). 216,967,454 free attaching unlisted Options will be issued utilising the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1, with the balance to be issued subject to shareholder approval.



The issue price under the Placement represents a 25.3% discount to the volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of IonicRE shares over the past 10 trading days. Shares issued under the Placement will be issued utilising the Company's existing placement capacity pursuant to Listing Rule 7.1 and are expected to be issued on or about Wednesday, 1 May 2024. The Shares issued under the Placement will rank equally with IonicRE's existing Shares quoted on the ASX.



Mr. Brett Lynch, IonicRE's Executive Chairman, will subscribe for 38,461,539 Shares ($500,000) under the Placement plus 28,846,154 free attaching Options with an exercise price of $0.02 and a 4-year term, subject to receiving approval at a general meeting of shareholders to be held this quarter. This is in addition to Mr Lynch's $1.5 million equity investment in January 2024 when he joined the Board of the Company.



Canaccord Genuity (Australia) Limited and MST Financial Services Pty Limited acted as Joint Lead Managers to the Placement, with Canaccord acting exclusively as Global Coordinator and Sole Bookrunner (Global Coordinator) to the offer.



Use of Funds



It is the intention of the Company to use the funds raised under the Placement to advance the commercial partnership negotiations, magnet recycling demonstration plant enhancements and the completion of the feasibility study at Ionic Technologies, plus activity at the Makuutu demonstration plant tied to offtake negotiations and working capital.



The Joint Lead Managers will be entitled to receive a fee equal to 6% of the Placement proceeds, excluding the amount subscribed by Mr. Brett Lynch. Subject to shareholder approval, the Company proposes to issue 20 million unlisted options to the Joint Lead Managers with an exercise price of $0.02 and expiring 4 years after the date the options are issued.





About Ionic Rare Earths Limited





Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) is focused on developing its flagship Makuutu Rare Earths Project in Uganda into a significant long life, low-cost, supplier of high-value critical and heavy rare earths.

Makuutu is an advanced-stage, ionic adsorption clay-hosted project highlighted by near-surface mineralisation, significant exploration upside, excellent metallurgical characteristics and access to tier-one infrastructure.

The ionic adsorption clay-hosted geology at Makuutu is similar to major rare earths projects in Southern China, which are responsible for the majority of global supply of low cost heavy and critical rare earths, specifically the high value magnet metals (Dysprosium and Terbium) Heavy Rare Earths (>98% originating from ionic clays). Metallurgical testing at Makuutu has returned excellent recovery rates, which provide multiple avenues for a simple process route.

Makuutu is well-supported by tier-one existing infrastructure which includes access to major highways, roads, power, water and a professional workforce.

Rare Earths will play a critical role in the future of clean energy. Rare Earths are a key ingredient in the permanent magnets found in wind turbines and electric vehicles.

IonicRE is led by an experienced and proven team, who have the capabilities to deliver Makuutu into production and realise value for all stakeholders.

