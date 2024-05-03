

Apui Ene Rare Earth Project Delivers Strong TREO Results

Perth, May 3, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited ( ASX:BCM ) ( FZ70:FRA ) is pleased to announce the assay results for the follow up of auger hole APTR-132 drilled for rare earth elements (REEs) at the APUI ENE REE project in the Apui region of Brazil (Figure 1*).



Highlights



- Apui ENE is the second major REE discovery made by BCM during 2023



- New high-grade results received for Apui ENE project, including;



o 5 metres @ 2,257ppm TREO1 from 13m, including 3m @ 3,357ppm TREO ending in 1,470ppm TREO (APTR-020)



o 15 metres @ 1,195ppm TREO from surface, including 3m @ 1,979ppm TREO ending in 1,131ppm TREO (APTR-032)



o 8 metres @ 1,067ppm TREO from surface, including 3m @ 1,217ppm TREO ending in 691ppm TREO (APTR-035)



- Elevated TREO grades starting from surface with NdPr values up to 663 ppm



- Less than 10% of the 173 km2 tenement drill tested so far



- 12 km2 of continuous REE mineralization defined around APTR-013.



Previous results announced from Apui ENE included;



o 12 metres @ 1,380 ppm TREO from surface, including 5m @ 1,942 ppm TREO from 7 metres (APTR-013)



o 3 metres @ 1,130 ppm TREO from surface (APTR-014)



o 4 metres @ 908 ppm TREO from surface (APTR-018)



Andrew Reid, Managing Director, commented:



"These excellent drilling results at Apui ENE clearly demonstrate the potential of the larger region to deliver significant mineral resource growth which is in close proximity to our flagship Ema REE project."



We now look forward to testing the metallurgical properties of these new results with next steps to include continuing additional drilling activities over the coming months to further define the mineral resource size which will complement our existing 1Bt MRE recently announced at Ema" (Refer to ASX announcement dated 22 April 2024 page 2 and resource table in this announcement*)



The Apui REE project is the second major REE discovery made by BCM during the 2023 drill campaign with discovery holes announced in November 2023. The results from the follow up programme shows the presence of high REE grades of greater than 3m in thickness exceeding 1,200ppm TREO, with accompanying elevated values of NdPr (Table 1*). The results demonstrate the presence of high-grade zones within the widespread REE rich sediments. Mineralisation at this stage remains open in all directions (Figure 2*).



High TREO values start from surface (Appendix 2*) persisting to end of down hole, which require deeper drilling to sample the lower zone more enriched in ionic rare earths.



Future work at Apui ENE and Apui REE projects



Step out drilling and deeper holes in this same area is being planned to define and intercept the enriched horizon containing the ionic rare earths.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/19N2YNS2





About Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd





Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited (ASX:BCM) is a unique mineral exploration and mineral processing technology company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange.

Its major exploration focus is Brazil, mainly in the southern Amazon, a region BCM believes is vastly underexplored with high potential for the discovery of world class gold-PGM, base metal and Ionic Adsorbed Clay (IAC) Rare Earth Element deposits. BCM's key assets are the Tres Estados and Ema gold-PGM projects and the iREE projects at Ema, Ema East and Apui. The company has 718km2 of exploration tenements within the Colider Group and adjacent sediments, a prospective geological environment for gold, PGM, base metal and iREE deposits.

Related Companies