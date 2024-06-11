

Gold Award for ESG Excellence

Sydney, June 11, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PYX Resources Ltd ( LON:PYX ) ( NSX:PYX ) the world's third largest publicly listed zircon producer by zircon resources, is pleased to announce that it has received a Gold Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Excellence Award under the Zircon Industry Association's ("ZIA") industry wide ESG reporting and rating process.



The ZIA is the association of the world's primary zircon producers and consumers who together account for approximately 80% of global annual production of zircon and zirconia.



Each year, the ZIA reviews, validates and analyses ESG data from members against 20 ESG key performance indicators. The findings enable the ZIA and participating members to assess ESG KPIs, benchmark performance against peers, and helps support communication to different stakeholders.



The Gold Award for ESG Excellence received by PYX is one of the highest awards achievable under the ZIA's ESG reporting and rating process and illustrates PYX commitment to ESG and good business stewardship.



PYX Resources' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Oliver B. Hasler, said:



"ESG is not merely a "nice to have"; it is the cornerstone of our business. Our PYX Cares program, inspired by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, shapes our business ethos and development.



PYX Cares is a comprehensive sustainability initiative designed to deliver sustainable value to all stakeholders. By empowering local communities, protecting the environment, promoting diversity, and ensuring employees and the people of Kalimantan can fully participate in and benefit from PYX's long-term success, we stay true to our mission.



"Receiving the ZIA's Gold Award for ESG Excellence is a significant recognition of PYX's unwavering commitment to operating at the highest ESG standards in our industry."





About Pyx Resources Limited





PYX Resources Limited (NSX:PYX) (LON:PYX) is a global producer of premium zircon listed on the National Stock Exchange of Australia and the London Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Mandiri mineral sands deposit, located in the alluvium sediment rich region of Central Kalimantan, Indonesia. Boasting the world's 5th largest producing deposit of zircon, PYX is a large-scale, near-surface open pit operation in production since 2015 and with exploration to date validating the presence of additional Valuable Heavy Minerals such as rutile, ilmenite among others within its mineral sands.

