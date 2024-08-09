

Atlas Project Construction Set to Commence

Perth, Aug 9, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Image Resources NL ( ASX:IMA ) ( I5R:FRA ) is pleased to announce receipt of final approvals required to allow commencement of construction at its 100%-owned Atlas mineral sands project ("Atlas") located approximately 170km north of Perth in the North Perth Basin.



On 6 August 2024 Image received final approval for the Atlas project development from the Commonwealth as required under the EPBC Act as well as approval of the Offset Environmental Management Plan from the EPA. In addition, on 8 August 2024 Image received approval of the Banksia Woodlands Rehabilitation Environmental Management Plan from the EPA.



The groundwater operating strategy ("GOS"), which is required for DWER's approval of a 5C water abstraction licence and mine dewatering licence, is the only outstanding approval required for Atlas to proceed to full mine development. Importantly, approval of the GOS does not prevent commencement of on-ground construction of the processing plant and related infrastructure, nor the removal of mine topsoil and overburden above the water table. Approval of the GOS is anticipated in the coming weeks.



Managing Director and CEO Mr Patrick Mutz commented:



"Receipt of these penultimate approvals for Atlas from the Commonwealth and EPA serve as the trigger for mobilisation of contractors and equipment to Atlas starting the week of 12 August 2024.



Early construction works on the Atlas mining camp is more than 50% complete and deconstruction of the relevant sections of the Boonanarring wet concentration plant for relocation to Atlas is well underway.



On behalf of the Board of Directors I want to thank the various regulatory agency representatives and Image's permitting and development teams for continuing to push to mitigate further adverse impacts from permitting delays.



We look forward to the delivery of another rapid, streamlined, and efficient construction and commissioning effort."





About Image Resources NL





Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is a mineral sands focused mining company operating an open-cut mine and ore processing facility at its 100%-owned, high-grade, zircon-rich Boonanarring Project, located 80km north of Perth in the infrastructure rich North Perth Basin.

Boonanarring is arguably one of the highest grade, zircon-rich mineral sands projects in Australia. Construction and project commissioning were completed on-time and on-budget in 2018. Production commenced in December 2018 and HMC production ramped-up to exceed name-plate capacity in only the second month of operation.

