Toronto, Oct 17, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. ( ASX:RAU ) ( CVE:RSM ) ( 8TX:FRA ) ( RSGOF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the appointment of experienced rare earths specialist, Alistair Stephens, as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") effective 1 November, 2024.



Alistair has a career in the mining industry that spans 35 years. In the initial 15 years of his career, he worked in mining operations in Western Australia for Newmont, KCGM, WMC Resources Ltd and Orica.



In the last 20 years, Alistair has developed a unique skill set in the specialty and critical metals sector with a focus on Rare Earth Elements ("REE") and rare metals. As Managing Director and CEO he has played instrumental roles in the development of feasibility studies for projects like the Nolans Rare Earths Project in central Australia, Kanyika Niobium Project in Malawi and the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi.



He has successfully defined a significant global inventory of major rare earths resource deposits and been a leader in successful metallurgical test work programs, metallurgical flowsheet development and engineering designs that will be crucial in the development of Resouro's globally significant Tiros Titanium-Rare Earths Project in Brazil.



Alistair brings extensive leadership skills in team building, strategic planning, corporate governance, stakeholder communications, corporate finance, personnel management, commodity marketing and mining and processing operations.



Commenting on Alistair Stephens's appointment as CEO, Executive Chairman, President and Founder, Chris Eager said:



"We are delighted to welcome Alistair as CEO at this exciting stage in the Company's growth trajectory. Alistair's proven leadership, deep industry expertise, and forward-thinking, align with our vision for Resouro to become a world leader in the provision of rare earth elements and titanium. Alistair brings a wealth of experience in steering organizations through complex challenges and unlocking new opportunities, making him the ideal person to help guide Resouro through our next phase of growth and innovation.



The Board has full confidence in his ability to drive our strategic objectives, build on our strong foundation, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders."



The Company's current CEO, Chris Eager, will continue in the role of Executive Chairman and work closely with Alistair in driving the Company's strategic plan.



A summary of Mr Stephen's consultancy terms are included below.



Summary of Key Engagement Terms:



The terms of engagement are in line with industry practice and ASX corporate governance guidelines. The remuneration package is designed to ensure alignment of reward with achievement of corporate objectives and the creation of shareholder value, as determined by the Board.



Term



Mr Stephens' engagement as CEO will be effective from 1 November 2024 and until terminated in accordance with the Agreement.



About Resouro Strategic Metals Inc.





Resouro Strategic Metals Inc. (ASX:RAU) (CVE:RSM) (OTCMKTS:RSGOF) (FRA:8TX) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in Brazil, including the rare earth elements and titanium Tiros Project and the Novo Mundo and Santa Angela gold projects.



The Tiros Project, located in northern Minas Gerais, Brazil, is an exploration project focused on rare earth elements and titanium covering an area of approximately 450 km2. The Tiros Project comprises 17 exploration permits, and one exploration permit application held by the Company's Brazilian subsidiary; and 6 exploration permits and one exploration permit application that have been validly assigned to the Company's Brazilian subsidiary and are awaiting ANM approval. The Company holds, via its wholly owned Brazilian subsidiary, a 90% interest in the Tiros Project and the remaining 10% interest in the Tiros Project is held by RBM Consultoria Mineral Eireli (RBM), an unrelated third-party vendor.



The Novo Mundo Project is located in the Alta Floresta Gold Province close to the northern border of the state of Mato Grosso, central Brazil. Within the licensed area is the small town of Novo Mundo, which is 30km west from the larger town of Guaranta do Norte. It comprises three exploration permits. The Company also has another interest in an exploration permit, being the Santa Angela Project, which is not considered material to the Company's operations. Interests in the Novo Mundo Project and Santa Angela Project are held via the Company's wholly owned subsidiary.

