

Drilling Commenced at McLaren Titanium Project, WA

Perth, Feb 19, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Mineral exploration company, McLaren Minerals Limited ( ASX:MML ) is pleased to announce that drilling has now commenced on schedule with iDrilling Australia Pty Ltd at the McLaren Titanium Project in Western Australia.



Highlights



- Drilling commenced as planned on February 12th at the Mclaren Titanium Project



- Infill drilling aims to confirm potential high-grade zones and support ultimate mine planning within the indicated and inferred 280Mt McLaren Resource *



- Extensional drilling will follow up previous mineralised zones not included in the Resource and seek extensions outside of known mineralisation.



- Drilling is expected to take 6 weeks to complete.



- Samples will be collected for assay and metallurgical test work.



McLaren Mineral's Managing Director Simon Finnis said: "We are looking forward to this program as it is a significant contributor to the PFS currently being undertaken.



Not only will it provide essential material for further metallurgical optimisation and flowsheet validation, but it is designed to increase confidence in the current Inferred and Indicated Resource, and explore potential extensions, ensuring we continue to progress towards commercial production."



As previously announced, the drilling program includes approximately 6,000m of air core drilling and will take approximately 6 weeks to complete.



It is anticipated that metallurgical samples will be dispatched for test work within the next two weeks, and that analytical samples will be dispatched from site on a weekly basis.





About McLaren Minerals Limited





McLaren Minerals Limited (ASX:MML) is an exploration company focused on the future development of our highvalue McLaren titanium project in the Eucla Basin of Western Australia. Titanium is considered a critical mineral and is essential for aerospace, defence and energy technologies.

