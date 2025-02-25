Substantial Titanium Intercept of 32m at 14.5% TiO2 ending in mineralisation



Confirms Extensive Titanium Mineralisation with Growing High-Grade Zones

Sydney, Feb 25, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Equinox Resources Limited ( ASX:EQN ) ( EQNXF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to report an update on the additional exceptional results from its ongoing drilling campaign at the Mata da Corda multicommodity Project ("Project"), located in Minas Gerais, Brazil. This Project continues to demonstrate significant potential for multi-commodity mineralisation spanning across the 972.46 km2 project area.



Equinox Resources Managing Director, Zac Komur, commented:



"These latest high-grade titanium results reinforce the scale and continuity of mineralisation at the Mata da Corda Project. With an average grade of 10.2% TiO2 and a consistently strong profile, the project continues to demonstrate significant potential. We have identified our target prospects for the planned Mineral Resource Estimate, and I look forward to the outcomes of the titanium characterisation testwork currently underway, which will be key to unlocking the full value of this discovery."



Expectional TiO2 grades across priority prospects



Drilling is currently underway across the Pindaibas, Patos, and Olegario prospects to define TiO2 mineralisation and support the anticipated upcoming Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). A total of 3,618 meters has been drilled at Mata da Corda to date, with Pindaibas totaling 790 meters, Patos 1,958 meters, and Olegario 311 meters. Figure 1 illustrates the TiO2 (%) distribution across these prospects, with probability density functions highlighting variations in grade consistency and mineralisation trends.



Pindaibas, represented by the blue curve, with an average grade of TiO2 at 10.54% and significant intercepts such as 20.8% TiO2 (MC_DD24_030), this prospect exhibits a standard deviation of 3.466%. Patos, with a mean grade of 9.997% TiO2, with significant intercepts 19.5% TiO2 (MC_DD24_041) and standard deviation of 3.176%, demonstrates consistent mineralisation across its larger drilled extent. Olegario, with only 311 meters drilled to date has an average grade at 9.077% with significant interceptions at 17.1% TiO2 (MC_AD24_047), and standard deviation of 3.153%, reinforcing its strong geological continuity. Drilling is underway to enhance geological confidence.



Highlights



- Exceptional titanium dioxide (TiO2) Grades Across Priority Prospects: Additional drilling results from the Mata da Corda Project continue to confirm widespread TiO2 mineralisation across the Pindaibas, Patos, and Olegario prospects. Drilling at these prospects is planned to support a Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) targeted for H1 CY2025. A total of 3,618 meters has been drilled to date, with the majority of TiO2 grades (5%-15%) concentrated within the upper 40 meters, while higher-grade zones (>15% TiO2) become more frequent beyond 30 meters. With an average ore density of 1.8 t/m3, these three prospects cover an area of 28.04 km2, representing only 2.9% of the total Mata da Corda Project area, highlighting significant exploration expansion potential.



- Further drilling results from 34 drill holes, with an average depth of 13 meters has returned exceptional TiO2 results all from surface. Standout intercept includes 47m at 12.8% TiO2 from surface (MC_DD24_016) including 32m at 14.5% TiO2 from 15m, ending in mineralisation at 13.9% TiO2. 1,460 meters of the latest drill samples exceed 5% TiO2. Significant titanium dioxide intercepts include:



- 47m at 12.8% TiO2 from surface (MC_DD24_016); including 32m at 14.5% TiO2 from 15m, ending in mineralisation at 13.9% TiO2.



- 32m at 12.7% TiO2 from surface (MC_DD24_056).



- 25m at 11.1% TiO2 from surface (MC_DD24_041); including 15m at 14.3% TiO2 from 10m.



- 28m at 9.7% TiO2 from surface (MC_DD24_050); including 13m at 13.8% TiO2 from 15.5m, ending in mineralisation at 14.1% TiO2.



- 24m at 10.5% TiO2 from surface (MC_DD24_049); including 10m at 13.9% TiO2 from 9.3m.



- 24m at 9.6% TiO2 from surface (MC_DD24_032); including 8m at 15.0% TiO2 from 15.5m, ending in mineralisation at 14.2% TiO2.



- 17m at 10.3% TiO2 from surface (MC_DD25_065); including 14m at 12.7% TiO2 from surface.



- 16m at 12.4% TiO2 from surface (MC_DD24_064).



- 12m at 14.9% TiO2 from surface (MC_AD24_094).



- 10m at 15.8% TiO2 from surface (MC_AD24_128).



- 10m at 15.3% TiO2 from surface (MC_AD24_108).



- 10m at 14.3% TiO2 from surface (MC_AD24_071).



- 12m at 13.6% TiO2 from surface (MC_AD24_103).



- 8m at 16.3% TiO2 from surface (MC_AD24_127).



- Drilling results have delivered outstanding Total Rare Earth Oxide (TREO) intercepts coupled with significant Magnetic Rare Earth Oxide (MREO) content. Highlights include 36m at 2,682 ppm TREO, 24% MREO from surface (MC_DD24_040); including 14m at 4,540 ppm TREO. 1309 meters of the latest drill samples exceed 1,000ppm TREO. Significant TREO intercepts include:



- 36m at 2,682 ppm TREO, 24% MREO from surface (MC_DD24_040); including 14m at 4,540 ppm TREO from 21.8m and 1.2m at 15,468 ppm.



- 25m at 3,199 ppm TREO, 24% MREO from surface (MC_DD24_041); including 15m at 4,536 ppm TREO from 10.3m and 1.6m at 6,882 ppm TREO.



- 28m at 2,540 ppm TREO, 24% MREO from surface (MC_DD24_050); including 6m at 7,584 ppm TREO from 22.3m and 1.5m at 12,951 ppm.



- 29m at 2,402 ppm TREO, 24% MREO from surface (MC_DD24_044).



- 24m at 2,447 ppm TREO, 25% MREO from surface (MC_DD24_032); including 6m at 6,568 ppm TREO from 18.1m and 2m at 9,004 ppm TREO.



- 12m at 3,776 ppm TREO, 23% MREO from surface (MC_AD24_127).



- 10m at 3,446 ppm TREO, 22% MREO from surface (MC_AD24_071).



- 12m at 3,403 ppm TREO, 22% MREO from surface (MC_AD24_130).



- 12m at 2,943 ppm TREO, 22% MREO from surface (MC_AD24_094).



- 12m at 2,934 ppm TREO, 22% MREO from surface (MC_AD24_068).



- 10m at 3,002 ppm TREO, 24% MREO from surface (MC_AD24_108).



- 10m at 2,973 ppm TREO, 23% MREO from surface (MC_AD24_107).



- 10m at 3,030 ppm TREO, 22% MREO from surface (MC_AD24_128).



- Drilling has also confirmed significant niobium pentoxide (Nb2O5) mineralisation, exemplified by 47m at 813 ppm Nb2O5 from surface (MC_DD24_016) and 8.3m at 1,112 ppm Nb2O5 from surface (MC_AD24_127). 445 meters of the latest drill results exceed 500 ppm Nb2O5.



Significant niobium intercepts include:



- 47m at 813 ppm Nb2O5 from surface (MC_DD24_016).



- 12m at 928 ppm Nb2O5 from surface (MC_AD24_094).



- 10m at 966 ppm Nb2O5 from surface (MC_AD24_128).



- 12m at 811 ppm Nb2O5 from surface (MC_AD24_066).



- 12m at 807 ppm Nb2O5 from surface (MC_AD24_103).



- 10m at 906 ppm Nb2O5 from surface (MC_AD24_071).



- 8.3m at 1112 ppm Nb2O5 from surface (MC_AD24_127).



- 10m at 837 ppm Nb2O5 from surface (MC_AD24_107).



- Drilling and Titanium characterization test work underway aiming to deliver a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate H1 CY2025.



*To view the full release with tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0G6J73M3





About Equinox Resources Limited





Equinox Resources Limited (ASX:EQN) focuses on the exploration and development of iron ore and future-facing high margin commodities essential for a sustainable tomorrow. Our projects in Australia and Brazil are strategically positioned to make a significant industry impact.

Related Companies