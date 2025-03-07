

Lithium Carbonate Production Commences Following Successful Pilot Plant

Melbourne, Mar 7, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Pursuit Minerals Ltd ( ASX:PUR ) is pleased to announce the successful completion of commissioning at its 250tpa Lithium Carbonate Pilot Plant, located in Salta, Argentina.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Successfully completed all commissioning activities, including hydrostatic circuit testing, ensuring seamless operational readiness.



- Lithium carbonate production has officially begun using synthetic evaporated brine, marking a major milestone in project development.



- Processing parameters have been optimised to enhance lithium recovery rates, improve product purity, and validate process flows for future scalability.



- A robust operational framework is now in place, positioning the Rio Grande Sur Project for continuous production and long-term growth.



With the hydrostatic circuit testing finalised, the plant has now commenced the processing of synthetic brine, marking a pivotal milestone in the development of the Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project.



In relation to the development plan, Pursuit Managing Director & CEO, Aaron Revelle, said:



"This is a landmark achievement for Pursuit and our Rio Grande Sur Project. Successfully commissioning and initiating lithium carbonate production represents a major step forward in de-risking our processing methodology and proving the commercial viability of our scalable production strategy. With global lithium demand continuing to show signs of recovery over the coming years, we are now firmly positioned to transition toward large-scale, low-cost lithium production."



Completion of Commissioning & Process Initiation



The commissioning phase which included rigorous testing and calibration of plant components has now concluded successfully. This phase incorporated the full assessment of the plant's circuit with hydrostatic testing, ensuring optimal process efficiency and operational stability before commencing production. With all systems validated, the plant is now processing synthetic brine that is chemically identical to the composition of naturally evaporated brines from the Rio Grande Salar. This step is a critical precursor to scaling up operations and de-risking future production.



The first phase of production will focus on refining processing efficiencies and optimising lithium recovery, paving the way for commercial scale operations. The initial output will include technical-grade lithium carbonate, with further advancements targeted toward achieving battery-grade quality in subsequent phases.



Strategic Importance & Next Steps



With the successful commencement of production, Pursuit is now positioned to further its development strategy, which includes:



- Preparing for the relocation of the 250tpa plant to the Rio Grande Sur site.



- Establishing a pathway for larger-scale commercial lithium carbonate production.



- Engaging with potential off-take partners, with several parties having already requested product samples.



- Advancing feasibility studies for a scalable production strategy that aligns with global lithium demand.



The Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project continues to advance as a potential large-scale, low-cost lithium operation, with Pursuit strategically aligning its phased development to meet future market requirements. The completion of this pilot plant commissioning further solidifies the Company's ability to execute its long-term vision of becoming a key lithium producer.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/I8228548





About Pursuit Minerals Ltd





Pursuit Minerals (ASX:PUR) is a strategic lithium exploration and development company focused on delivering high-value lithium assets to meet surging global demand. Our flagship Rio Grande Sur Lithium Project in Argentina's Lithium Triangle positions us at the center of one of the world's most prolific lithium-producing regions.

