Sydney, Mar 10, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Brazilian Rare Earths Limited ( ASX:BRE ) ( BRELY:OTCMKTS ) ( BRETF:OTCMKTS ) announced a significant high-grade rare earth discovery at its Monte Alto project within the Rocha da Rocha Rare Earths Province in Bahia, Brazil. The maiden diamond drilling program revealed exceptional results, including a standout intersection of 44 meters at 4,081 ppm Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO) from the surface, with a peak assay of 2 meters at 20,890 ppm TREO (2.1% TREO).



These findings position Monte Alto as a globally competitive rare earth project due to its rich concentrations of neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr), critical for permanent magnets used in clean energy technologies like electric vehicles and wind turbines.



The Monte Alto discovery is characterized by its shallow, high-grade mineralization, hosted in a clay-altered monazite cumulate zone that extends over a 2km by 1km area.



Drilling results consistently showed thick intercepts exceeding 1,000 ppm TREO, with 26 out of 28 holes ending in mineralization above this threshold, indicating potential for a substantial resource. The project benefits from its proximity to BRE's existing Sulista project (just 10km away), sharing similar geological traits, which enhances the company's exploration efficiency and potential to define a maiden JORC resource by mid-2025.



The high NdPr content, averaging 22% of TREO, and low levels of impurities like uranium and thorium further underscore Monte Alto's economic viability.



Looking ahead, Brazilian Rare Earths plans to accelerate exploration at Monte Alto with a second diamond drill rig arriving in March 2025 to expand the mineralized footprint and test deeper high-grade zones. The company aims to leverage these results to strengthen its position in the global rare earth market, capitalizing on the strategic importance of NdPr amid growing demand for decarbonization technologies.



Managing Director and CEO Bernardo da Veiga highlighted Monte Alto's potential to become a cornerstone of BRE's portfolio, complementing its broader Rocha da Rocha Province strategy, which already includes one of the world's highest-grade rare earth projects.



