Perth, Mar 17, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Image Resources NL ( ASX:IMA ) ( I5R:FRA ) is pleased to advise it has commenced transport of heavy mineral concentrate ("HMC") from the Company's 100%-owned Atlas mineral sands Project ("Atlas"), located 170km north of Perth in the Dandaragan Shire.

HIGHLIGHTS



- Transport of heavy mineral concentrate ("HMC") from Atlas project to interim storage in Geraldton commenced 12 March 2025



- First shipment of HMC product scheduled for April 2025



- Project commissioning progressing ahead of schedule, with processing rate at up to 80% of name plate capacity and operating availability up to 95%



- Mineral Technologies innovative CT-1 spirals performing as designed with high heavy mineral recovery



The HMC is being trucked (Photo 1) to interim storage in Geraldton in preparation for the first HMC shipment in April 2025.



Atlas project commissioning, which began in early February 2025, is progressing ahead of schedule. After only 5-weeks into the commissioning process, the operational team has experienced throughput rates of up to 80% of name plate capacity and operating availability of up to 95%.



The Atlas wet concentration plant was fitted with Mineral Technologies CT-1 spirals in the rougher circuit, and early results indicate the spirals are performing as designed with high heavy mineral recovery.



The HMC being produced is high quality and reported to contain up to 94% heavy mineral content and 21% zircon.



More detailed operational statistics will be provided in the March Quarterly Report, along with production guidance for CY2025.



Managing Director and CEO Patrick Mutz commented:



"Atlas commissioning is progressing at a remarkable rate, and by all measures, it appears we are experiencing a repeat performance of the stellar commissioning results achieved at Boonanarring, where name plate capacity was achieved at the end of the second month of commissioning.



"The first hallmark of competent project design and construction is a short commissioning cycle, and Atlas is shaping up to be another example of the positive efforts of the project development, construction, and commissioning teams.



"The second hallmark is achieving design heavy mineral recovery and product quality early in the commissioning cycle. Early results suggest the Atlas wet concentration plant design and construction were fit for purpose and successfully completed, and commissioning efforts have been effective in achieving high heavy mineral recovery and with HMC quality thus far exceeded expectations.



"We are proud to have worked with Mineral Technologies for the supply of its CT-1 spiral technology for use in the Atlas wet concentration plant rougher circuit. These innovative spirals have a substantially smaller footprint than conventional spiral designs and can operate with lower water demand. The use of CT-1 spirals at Atlas is the first commercial application of this technology and preliminary results have been very positive.



"We look forward to our first shipment and sale of HMC, currently scheduled for April, which will culminate in a return to revenue as we progress to steady state production and positive cashflow."



Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is a mineral sands focused mining company operating an open-cut mine and ore processing facility at its 100%-owned, high-grade, zircon-rich Boonanarring Project, located 80km north of Perth in the infrastructure rich North Perth Basin.

Boonanarring is arguably one of the highest grade, zircon-rich mineral sands projects in Australia. Construction and project commissioning were completed on-time and on-budget in 2018. Production commenced in December 2018 and HMC production ramped-up to exceed name-plate capacity in only the second month of operation.

