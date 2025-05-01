Appoints Renovate Biologicals Pvt Ltd as its distributor



Sydney, May 1, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - TruScreen Group Limited ( ASX:TRU ) ( NZE:TRU ) advises that it has re-entered the Indian subcontinent with the appointment of India medical products distributor Renovate Biologicals Pvt Ltd to distribute its unique AI enabled TruScreen cervical cancer screening system in India.



India is the second most populous country in the world, with one-sixth of the world's population - a total of 1.4 billion people - and an estimated screening population of over 468 million women.



Cervical cancer is the second most common cancer among women in India, despite being the fourth most common globally. One woman dies from cervical cancer every eight minutes in the country, making it a significant public health concern, but with regional variations in incidence and mortality. According to 2023 estimates, 124,000 women are diagnosed with cervical cancer annually, and 77,000 die from the disease.



The prevalence of cervical cancer screening is low at 2% in India. Cervical cancer screening is substantially higher within the private health sector with Government Health insurance coverage. India conducted approximately 7 million screening tests last year with about 85% conducted in the private health sector with a focus on quality health outcome.



India's National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS) has recently recommended cervical cancer as a notifiable disease and to focus on early detection with a target to achieve a 70% screening rate for cervical cancer by 2030. TruScreen's unique AI enabled technology will directly contribute to this target.



TruScreen's portability and its AI enabled algorithm which provides real time results without the need of expensive laboratory infrastructure make it an ideal screening solution for such a populous nation with high mortality to cervical cancer. TruScreen technology is non-invasive and may by preferred by certain subgroups as it does not require a collection of cervical cells.



RBL is an emerging leader in medical device distribution across India. Established in 2015 and based in Hyderabad, RBL has introduced gold standard, advanced and innovative technologies which have transformed clinical outcomes in Diagnostics (Gastroenterology, Gynaecology & Oncology), Therapeutics (oncology), Critical Care, Organ Transplantation, Hematology and Ophthalmology.



RBL's leadership team has a combined experience of over 50 years and are supported by a sales team of 22 and an additional 130 sub-distributors and/or partners. The team aim to gain a 70-80% share of the cervical cancer screening device market in 5 years.



TruScreen CEO, Martin Dillon commented:



"The appointment of Renovate Biologicals to distribute TruScreen in the world's second most populous country now means that we have distribution capability in 3 of the 4 most populous countries in the world - China, India and Indonesia. Renovate, has a focus on cutting edge technologies in medicine, approached TruScreen specifically to address their vision to bring the most advanced cervical cancer screening technology to India. In a country with very little access to high quality laboratory facilities, TruScreen is ideally suited to be part of the solution to Indias' objective to move from a screening coverage of 2% of eligible women to over 70% over the next 5 years."





About TruScreen Group Limited





TruScreen Group Limited (NZE:TRU) (ASX:TRU) is a New Zealand-based medical device company that has developed an AI-enabled device that can detect precancerous and cancerous cervical changes in real-time via optical and electrical measurements of cervical tissue. Unlike many cervical screening devices, that have only triage/adjunct functionality, the TruScreen device is registered as a primary screening tool.

TruScreen's cervical screening technology effectively resolves many of the ongoing issues with cytology, including failed samples, poor patient follow-up, patient discomfort, and the need for supporting laboratory infrastructure.

The device is CE-marked, meaning it meets EU safety, health and environmental protection standards required for sale and use throughout Europe. It is also National Medical Products Administration approved for sale in China.

TruScreen is currently targeting product sales to a range of low and middle-income countries, including China, Mexico, Vietnam, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, where no large-scale cervical cancer screening programs and infrastructure are currently in place. By doing so, the Company hopes to help improve the health and wellbeing of women worldwide.

