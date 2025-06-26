

Commences Federal Court of Australia Proceedings Against Andrew John Price

Sydney, June 26, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Gladiator Resources Limited ( ASX:GLA ) ( GLARF:OTCMKTS ) advises that it has commenced legal proceedings by filing a statement of claim in the Federal Court of Australia ("Proceedings") against Andrew John Price ("Andrew Price").



Gladiator alleges that since late-2023, Andrew Price has made numerous false and malicious statements via the X Platform (formerly Twitter) concerning Gladiator (the Statements), with the intention or with reckless disregard as to whether the Statements would injure Gladiator. Gladiator also alleges that Andrew Price's statements were misleading or deceptive or likely to mislead or deceive or alternatively, false and misleading for the purposes of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth).



Gladiator seeks to recover damages from Andrew Price as the Statements have prevented Gladiator from pursuing commercial and business opportunities.



Gladiator's Board strongly condemns these targeted and malicious actions and intends to pursue all appropriate legal remedies available to it to protect the interests of Gladiator and its shareholders.



Gladiator remains focused on advancing its uranium projects in Tanzania and delivering value to shareholders.



