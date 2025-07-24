  Deep Yellow Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Energy General#Mining#Uranium
June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report
June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited (googlechartASX:DYL) (googlechartJMI:FRA) (googlechartDYLLF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities completed in the June 2025 quarter.

Tumas Project

- Subsequent to quarter end, Deep Yellow announced a detailed development update for Tumas, which demonstrated positive progress

- Detailed engineering, procurement and operational planning continues to advance

o Procurement of key packages representing 92% of direct capital well-advanced

o Vendor data for long lead items and critical associated packages have been ordered

- Contracts for power and water utility services and associated infrastructure are at an advanced stage

- Early works preparing site for commencement of major onsite works is largely completed

- Operational readiness plan underway to prepare for pre-production mining, process plant commissioning and operational ramp-up to full production

- Project financing continues to be advanced

Mulga Rock Project

- 3-month resin mini-pilot study successfully completed, with very encouraging results

- Effective separation of the uranium and critical minerals as marketable streams confirmed

- Results allow the Company to now pursue establishing the viability of a more expansive Mulga Rock Project, with the DFS revision now underway

Corporate

- Strong financial position with a group cash balance of A$217.4M

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C04966WD


About Deep Yellow Limited

Deep Yellow Limited ASX DYLDeep Yellow Limited (ASX:DYL) (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) is successfully progressing a dual-pillar growth strategy to establish a globally diversified, Tier-1 uranium company to produce 10+Mlb p.a. 

The Company's portfolio contains the largest uranium resource base of any ASX-listed company and its projects provide geographic and development diversity. Deep Yellow is the only ASX company with two advanced projects - flagship Tumas, Namibia (Final Investment Decision expected in 1H/CY24) and MRP, Western Australia (advancing through revised DFS), both located in Tier-1 uranium jurisdictions. 

Deep Yellow is well-positioned for further growth through development of its highly prospective exploration portfolio - ARP, Northern Territory and Omahola, Namibia with ongoing M&A focused on high-quality assets should opportunities arise that best fit the Company's strategy. 

Led by a best-in-class team, who are proven uranium mine builders and operators, the Company is advancing its growth strategy at a time when the need for nuclear energy is becoming the only viable option in the mid-to-long term to provide baseload power supply and achieve zero emission targets. 

Importantly, Deep Yellow is on track to becoming a reliable and long-term uranium producer, able to provide production optionality, security of supply and geographic diversity.

https://twitter.com/deepyellowltd https://www.linkedin.com/company/deep-yellow-limited abnnewswire.com 


Contact
John Borshoff
Managing Director/CEO
T: +61-8-9286-6999
E: john.borshoff@deepyellow.com.au
W: www.deepyellow.com.au

Media:
Cameron Gilenko
T: +61-466-984-953
e: cgilenko@citadelmagnus.com



Link: June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

Related Companies
Deep Yellow Limited cs ct ja en kr 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Energy General#Mining#Uranium

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

Deep Yellow Limited


Read More About Deep Yellow Limited