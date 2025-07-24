

June 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( JMI:FRA ) ( DYLLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to provide a summary of key activities completed in the June 2025 quarter.



Tumas Project



- Subsequent to quarter end, Deep Yellow announced a detailed development update for Tumas, which demonstrated positive progress



- Detailed engineering, procurement and operational planning continues to advance



o Procurement of key packages representing 92% of direct capital well-advanced



o Vendor data for long lead items and critical associated packages have been ordered



- Contracts for power and water utility services and associated infrastructure are at an advanced stage



- Early works preparing site for commencement of major onsite works is largely completed



- Operational readiness plan underway to prepare for pre-production mining, process plant commissioning and operational ramp-up to full production



- Project financing continues to be advanced



Mulga Rock Project



- 3-month resin mini-pilot study successfully completed, with very encouraging results



- Effective separation of the uranium and critical minerals as marketable streams confirmed



- Results allow the Company to now pursue establishing the viability of a more expansive Mulga Rock Project, with the DFS revision now underway



Corporate



- Strong financial position with a group cash balance of A$217.4M



