

Discovery Potential at Webbs Silver Project, NSW

Sydney, Aug 6, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Rapid Critical Metals Limited ( ASX:RCM ) is pleased to confirm approval has been granted for a Diamond Drilling (DD) program at the Company's flagship Webbs Silver Project in northern New South Wales (Webbs Project). The project was recently acquired as part of Rapid's strategic consolidation of silver assets in the prolific New England Fold Belt (refer ASX announcement dated 25 July 2025).



HIGHLIGHTS



- Drilling approved - 2,000m diamond drilling program to commence in approximately two weeks at Webbs South.



- Targeting JORC 2025 upgrade - Drilling is designed to enhance resource classification and grow inventory, with focus on southern strike and newly identified western lodes.



- New discovery potential - Microgravity survey reveals prospective gravity anomalies west of existing resource, interpreted as blind parallel lodes.



- Extension upside - New lidar imaging clearly defines reef at the known resource and along strike, previously unknown reef outcrop with historical workings. This reef extends further north and south along the large, structurally controlled system. This offers multiple, untested, walk-up targets along strike to the north and south.



- This drilling approval follows just two weeks after acquisition of the NSW silver portfolio, and is the first step in a broader technical program planned across the Webbs and Conrads Silver Projects, reflecting a renewed growth focus.



The program represents the first step in Rapid's broader exploration strategy across its newly acquired NSW silver portfolio. The initial drill campaign will comprise diamond holes for approximately 2,000 metres, designed to:



1. Upgrade the existing resource to 2025 JORC compliance;



2. Improve geological confidence in current resource categories;



3. Test highly-prospective southern extensions; and



4. Investigate a potential parallel lode to the west.



These targets were refined following the completion of a microgravity survey in June 2025, which identified multiple gravity highs west of the main mineralised trend.



This work, combined with recent lidar imaging and structural interpretation, confirms and expands the modelled, extensive fault-hosted system with significant prospective potential both along the structures strike and for multiple, parallel targets.



Lidar imaging and field mapping confirm that the surface expression of reefs, coincident with mineralisation at the deposit, repeat to the north and south along the strike of the mineralized structure. Historical workings clearly map onto the trend of the identified reef and can be seen, on the structural trend extending both north and south of the deposit. Interpretation of the Complete Bouguer Anomaly (CBA) gravity data indicate at least two distinct density domains separated by the north-south trending structure coincident with mineralisation, further validating the potential for along-strike and parallel-lode expansion, particularly on the western, poorly tested part of the mineralized structure.



Commenting on the approval for the Diamond Drilling Program and upside exploration potential at Webbs South, Rapid's Managing Director Byron Miles commented:



"With drilling now approved and high-priority targets in hand, we're moving quickly to unlock the upside potential of the Webbs Silver Project. Our immediate focus is on upgrading and expanding the resource, but we're equally excited by the potential for new discoveries in this underexplored silver corridor. This is an important step in building a robust silver inventory and delivering near-term exploration catalysts for shareholders."



The Webbs Silver CBA data shows two domains of different density separated by a N-S trending structure. These responses are coincident with known mineralisation structures. The western domain is historically poorly tested, the CBA Lidar image dramatically confirms the lateral extent of the reef, associated with the structure controlling the known deposit.



Previous unmapped, historical workings, coincident with the reef along strike to the north and south drastically extend known scale know mineralised structure.



About Rapid Critical Metals Limited





Rapid Critical Metals Limited (ASX:RCM) is an exploration company driving the discovery and development of high-grade silver and critical mineral assets. Following a transformational pivot in mid-2025, Rapid has assembled a high-impact portfolio anchored by the Webbs and Conrads Silver Projects in New South Wales (35Moz AgEq) and the Prophet River Gallium-Germanium Project in British Columbia, Canada.

Both projects sit within geologically rich, infrastructure-ready regions and present strong potential for near-term exploration success.

Headquartered in Sydney, Rapid is fully funded and strategically positioned to deliver growth through aggressive exploration and value-accretive development. Led by an experienced team, including Chairman Rick Anthon and Managing Director Byron Miles, the Company is advancing a catalyst-rich program - with resource upgrades, step-out drilling, and new target testing set to drive a steady flow of news and shareholder value in the months ahead.

