

Sustainability Report CY2024

Perth, Sep 24, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Image Resources NL ( ASX:IMA ) ( I5R:FRA ) is pleased to release its annual Sustainability Report for CY2024 which covers the transition period between finalisation of mining operations at the Company's 100%-owned Boonanarring mineral sands project (Q4 CY2023) and commencement of mining operations at the Company's 100%-owned Atlas project (Q1 CY2025).



Key highlights for CY2024 were the completion of permitting for Atlas and the construction of a mining camp, a wet concentration plant, open cut mine, and all associated infrastructure, as well as local road upgrades. The Company also completed a preliminary feasibility study on the Company's Yandanooka project.



*To view the Sustainability Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/AIH0BRJI





About Image Resources NL





Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) is a mineral sands focused miner and supplier of critical minerals titanium dioxide, zircon and monazite containing rare earth elements for sale into global markets. The Company has a demonstrated track record of successful project development and operations at its Boonanarring project located 80km north of Perth in the infrastructure rich North Perth Basin.

Boonanarring was a high-grade, high-zircon, low capital cost mine development that was constructed on-time and on-budget in CY2018 and then ramped up to name plate capacity in the second month of operation and went on to operate profitably through Q3 2023. Debt for the project was paid off early in February 2021 and the Company paid dividends to shareholders in April 2021 and April 2022.

Image completed critical construction of the Atlas project in January 2025 and started commissioning and achieved first HMC production in February 2025 and will be ramping up production and revenue from Atlas in Q2 CY2025.

Chapter 1 operating strategy for Image involved the transition from advanced explorer to active miner in CY2018, operating a single mine and producing a single product (HMC) sold into a single jurisdiction (China). Chapter 2 strategy (post Atlas) will focus on the Company's growth and sustainability ambitions which includes the operation of multiple mines in parallel, producing multiple products (separating HMC), and selling into a global market.

The Company is also investigating a significant value adding step of upgrading its ilmenite to synthetic rutile using a lower GHG emissions, innovative process which Image has provisionally patented, and aims to demonstrate the technical and economic feasibility of this novel process in CY2025-26.

Related Companies