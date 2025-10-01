RICE UNIVERSITY PROGRAM ASSESSMENT and EVALUATION OF DeepSolv(TM) PROGRAM EXPANSION



Assessment and Evaluation of DeepSolv Program Expansion

Perth, Oct 1, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd ( ASX:LKY ) ( X5L:FRA ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to advise that a senior Locksley team has completed a visit to Rice University in Houston, Texas, to formally evaluate the Company's research collaboration with Rice.



Highlights



- Given increased industry interest in DeepSolv(TM), the Company has requested the expansion & acceleration of the Rice technology program



- The expansion would include the following components:



o Testing of multiple antimony feedstocks at different processing stages, direct ore, post DMS and high-grade concentrates



o Testing of antimony feedstock from multiple sources including the Mojave Project, EV Resources and additional other 3rd party samples



- Meetings held with Professor Pulickel Ajayan, Rice Executive Vice President for Research, and Technology Transfer Office



- Dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan research team to discuss technical programs



- Locksley in discussions with an additional mining group regarding the opportunity of evaluation the DeepSolv(TM) technology



- Locksley is focused upon providing Antimony processing independence to the USA and the opportunity presented by the $1.5bn+ domestic market



During the visit, the Locksley team met with Professor Pulickel Ajayan and members of his laboratory, senior Rice administrators including the Executive Vice President for Research and the Office of Technology Transfer and representatives from Rice Public Affairs. These discussions were followed by a dedicated project workshop with the Ajayan group, providing the foundation for the joint technical program under the collaboration.



The work program, formally launched through this visit, will focus on two parallel thrusts:



1. The development of DeepSolv(TM) product, for the extraction and refining of antimony feedstocks



2. The evaluation of antimony-based materials for advanced energy storage applications



As previously announced, Locksley has secured an agreement with EV Resources for the supply of external antimony ore, which will be incorporated alongside feedstock from the Mojave Project to support the development of DeepSolv(TM). In addition, DeepSolv(TM) continues to gain industry momentum, with discussions now underway with an additional potential user for the treatment of antimony ore. Given the growing industry interest in DeepSolv(TM) the Company is actively evaluating options to expand and accelerate the Rice technology program.



Locksley views the Rice partnership as a cornerstone of its U.S. strategy, providing access to world class expertise and positioning the Company to advance both upstream and downstream opportunities in antimony and rare earths.



Locksley's Chairman Patrick Burke, commented:



"This visit marks an important milestone in Locksley's mine-to-market strategy to onshore the supply of antimony and rare earths into the United States. By formally commencing our collaboration with Rice University and incorporating additional ore supply secured through our agreement with EV Resources, we have laid the foundation for a practical and accelerated testwork program. These initiatives position Locksley at the centre of developing a secure domestic supply chain, aligned with U.S. government priorities. We look forward to working closely with Professor Ajayan and his team as we move rapidly toward delivering tangible results."



