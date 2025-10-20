Breakthrough marks the first domestically sourced and refined antimony metal in decades, validating a 100% American made mine-to-metal supply chain



Locksley Delivers 100% American Made Antimony Ingot

Perth, Oct 20, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Locksley Resources Ltd ( ASX:LKY ) ( X5L:FRA ) ( LKYRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce a significant Company milestone with the production of a 100% American made antimony ingot, marking the return of the first U.S domestic antimony metal production in decades.



HIGHLIGHTS



- Locksley produces 100% American made antimony ingot from Mojave



- Achievement validates the only known U.S mine-to-metal supply chain for antimony, fully independent of Chinese processing



- Ore sourced from the Company's Mojave Desert Antimony Mine in California and refined by Hazen Research Inc. in Colorado



- Milestone supports U.S Government initiatives to secure critical minerals essential for defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing



- Locksley is working closely with its strategic partners and Washington D.C advisors, GreenMet, to advance permitting and funding initiatives



- Locksley now advancing pilot-scale production to confirm scalability and targeting commercial supply to U.S defense and industrial sectors



- Breakthrough coincides with Australian Prime Minister Albanese's visit to Washington for meetings with President Trump, highlighting Australia's growing role in strengthening U.S critical minerals self sufficiency



The milestone represents proof-of-concept for a fully American mine to-metal supply chain, from ore sourced at the Company's Mojave Desert Antimony Mine in California, through to refining entirely within the U.S. by Hazen Research Inc., one of the nation's most respected metallurgical and process development laboratories.



This breakthrough directly supports U.S government and Presidential Executive Orders aimed at re-establishing domestic production of critical minerals vital to defense, clean energy, and strategic manufacturing supply chains. Locksley is working closely with its strategic partners, and Washington D.C based advisors, GreenMet, to advance permitting and funding initiatives to support the next stage of the Company's commercialisation strategy.



Kerrie Matthews, Locksley CEO commented:



"This is a defining milestone for Locksley and the United States. The successful casting of the first 100% American made antimony ingot in decades, demonstrates mine-to-metal production is not only possible but is already underway.



We've proven the concept, and now our focus turns to scaling this achievement into a sustainable, commercial supply chain that supports America's industrial and defense sectors. This is just the beginning, the foundation has been set, and we look forward to updating the market on the next steps for Locksley and its strategy to support America's critical minerals independence."



Drew Horn, CEO of GreenMet, commented:



"Locksley's achievement is not only a technical success, but also a national milestone. The ability to produce an American sourced and American refined antimony ingot is precisely the kind of outcome that U.S. policymakers and industry leaders have been seeking to reestablish domestic supply chains for critical minerals.



GreenMet is proud to support Locksley in advancing this effort and to work alongside the Company as it progresses permitting and funding initiatives that strengthen America's strategic materials independence."



Validation of a 100% American Mine-to-Market Supply Chain



This achievement demonstrates Locksley's commitment to delivering an antimony product sourced and refined entirely within the United States.



The breakthrough directly supports U.S. government objectives to restore domestic critical mineral production. Locksley will work closely with strategic partners, including Washington DC based advisors and GreenMet, to advance permitting and funding, supporting the next stage of the Company's commercialisation strategy and America's self-sufficiency in critical minerals.



Advancing Toward Pilot Scale Production



Following the successful validation of the first 100% American-made antimony ingot, Locksley Resources is now advancing towards pilot-scale production, a key step in confirming metallurgical recoveries, process efficiency, and scalability for future commercial supply.



The Company will work closely with industry partners and downstream consumers to ensure product specifications for both antimony trisulfide and antimony trioxide meet stringent U.S. defense and industrial standards. This phase will also support offtake readiness and qualification as the leading U.S developer of domestically produced antimony metal.



This milestone firmly established Locksley as a pioneer in rebuilding America's antimony supply chain, aligning with ongoing U.S. Government and Presidential Executive Orders that prioritise domestic sourcing and processing of critical minerals essential for defense, energy storage, and advanced manufacturing.



With one of the few known high-grade, primary antimony deposits in the continental United States, the Mojave Project offers a path to scaled production and a strategic alternative to Chinese controlled supply chains, reinforcing Locksley's role at the forefront of America's critical minerals independence.



Strategic Context: U.S. and Australian Government Engagement



Locksley's milestone coincides with a significant step-up in bilateral critical minerals dialogue between the United States and Australia, underscored by Prime Minister Albanese's upcoming meeting with President Trump in Washington, DC. Recent government briefings and funding initiatives from both nations have underscored antimony's strategic importance and the shared objective of establishing secure, allied production capabilities.



As the first company to deliver a 100% American-made antimony ingot in decades, Locksley's achievement positions it at the forefront of this renewed trans-Pacific strategic effort to re-establish secure, allied supply chains for critical minerals, vital to defense, energy, and advanced manufacturing.



Next Steps



With proof-of-concept successfully achieved, Locksley is now transitioning from validation to pilot-scale and pre-commercial operations in the United States. The next phase of work will focus on scaling, refining, and positioning the Company for government and industry engagement:



- Scale-up to U.S based pilot plant operations: Establishing a domestic pilot facility to validate process efficiency, recoveries, and repeatability under commercial conditions.



- Detailed metallurgical interpretation and process flow-sheet optimisation: Utilise test data from Hazen Research to refine processing parameters and finalise design inputs for larger scale operations.



- Engagement with U.S. government and industrial partners: Advance discussions for offtake qualification, funding support, and strategic collaboration under existing national interest programs and defense supply chain programs.



- Commercial pathway planning: Progress engineering, permitting, and funding initiatives in collaboration with Washington D.C-based advisors GreenMet, as Locksley advances towards establishing a fully integrated, American controlled antimony production and processing capability.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/G3X43948





About Locksley Resources Limited





Locksley Resources Limited (ASX:LKY) (FRA:X5L) (OTCMKTS:LKYRF) is an ASX listed explorer focused on critical minerals in the United States of America. The Company is actively advancing exploration across two key assets: the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley Resources aims to generate shareholder value through strategic exploration, discovery and development in this highly prospective mineral region.

Mojave Project

Located in the Mojave Desert, California, the Mojave Project comprises over 250 claims across two contiguous prospect areas, namely, the North Block/Northeast Block and the El Campo Prospect. The North Block directly abuts claims held by MP Materials, while El Campo lies along strike of the Mountain Pass Mine and is enveloped by MP Materials' claims, highlighting the strong geological continuity and exploration potential of the project area.

In addition to rare earths, the Mojave Project hosts the historic "Desert Antimony Mine", which last operated in 1937. Despite the United States currently having no domestic antimony production, demand for the metal remains high due to its essential role in defense systems, semiconductors, and metal alloys. With significant surface sample results, the Desert Mine prospect represents one of the highest-grade known antimony occurrences in the U.S.

Locksley's North American position is further strengthened by rising geopolitical urgency to diversify supply chains away from China, the global leader in both REE & antimony production. With its maiden drilling program planned, the Mojave Project is uniquely positioned to align with U.S. strategic objectives around critical mineral independence and economic security.

Tottenham Project

Locksley's Australian portfolio comprises the advanced Tottenham Copper-Gold Project in New South Wales, focused on VMS-style mineralisation in a well established mining region.

Locksley is committed to delivering value through discovery, development, and strategic partnerships, with a focus on securing access to U.S. aligned funding and downstream collaborations.

Related Companies