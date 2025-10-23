

September 2025 Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Oct 23, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( JMI:FRA ) ( DYLLF:OTCMKTS ) announces a summary of key activities completed in the September 2025 quarter.



FLAGSHIP TUMAS PROJECT (Namibia)



Work on the Tumas Project (Tumas) and associated off-site infrastructure continues to progress as planned and is on track for targeted first production in Q3 CY2027 (refer to Figure 1*).



HIGHLIGHTS Tumas Project



- Detailed engineering on the Tumas Project along with off-site power and water infrastructure finalisation is continuing to advance



- Focus continues on finalising detailed design for the process plant, completing the agreements for power and water supply and undertaking bulk earthworks at site



- Subsequent to quarter end, successful completion of a shallow reverse circulation drill program at the S-Bend prospect, which comprised of 452 holes for 3,361 m



o Drilling identified 4 clusters of higher-grade mineralisation worthy of follow-up drilling to increase the uranium resource base on the Tumas Project



o Best intersections include:



- SB0247: 8 m at 332 ppm eU3O8 from 1 m

- SB0560: 2 m at 1,217 ppm eU3O8 from surface



o Importantly, potential to add to the Tumas resource and extend beyond the current 30-year Life of Mine is further enhanced with discoveries being made such as the S-Bend prospect



Mulga Rock Project



- Mini-pilot resin testwork on samples from the Ambassador and Princess deposits is successfully demonstrating recovery of uranium, base metals and rare earth elements



- Progress on the revised Definitive Feasibility Study entailing process engineering, capital and operating cost estimates, mining plan and schedules is being advanced



Alligator River Project



- Field work has been completed with results pending



- Reverse circulation and diamond drill program underway



Corporate



- Group cash balance on 30 September 2025 was A$203.5 million



- The future direction of the uranium market will be heavily influenced by the supply deficits in the short to long term as is clearly evidenced by the WNA bi-annual market study released in September 2025



- John Borshoff stepped down from the Managing Director/Chief Executive role on 20 October 2025 and the process for appointing a replacement is well progressed



- Annual General Meeting date 20 November 2025



